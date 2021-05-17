Erie Canal levels lowered in Macedon after creek bank collapse

MACEDON — A plan to fully open the state’s canal system has hit a potential snag when the bank of a creek that feeds into the Erie Canal collapsed.

The New York State Canal Corporation said engineers and contractors are making plans to repair a washed-out bank of Ganargua Creek that runs under a historic aqueduct, a three-span stone arch structure that once carried the Erie Canal over the waterway. The damage was reported to the agency May 10.

The aqueduct, part of the Erie Canal Trail, has been closed to bike and foot traffic since last summer, when engineers discovered cracks in one of the spans that support the crossing during a routine inspection, the Canal Corporation said.

The agency said it lowered the water levels between locks 30 and 29 in Macedon to stop water from going through a small spillway that empties into the creek near the damaged bank.