Erie Canal levels lowered in Macedon after creek bank collapse

MACEDON — A plan to fully open the state’s canal system has hit a potential snag when the bank of a creek that feeds into the Erie Canal collapsed.
The New York State Canal Corporation said engineers and contractors are making plans to repair a washed-out bank of Ganargua Creek that runs under a historic aqueduct, a three-span stone arch structure that once carried the Erie Canal over the waterway. The damage was reported to the agency May 10.
The aqueduct, part of the Erie Canal Trail, has been closed to bike and foot traffic since last summer, when engineers discovered cracks in one of the spans that support the crossing during a routine inspection, the Canal Corporation said.
The agency said it lowered the water levels between locks 30 and 29 in Macedon to stop water from going through a small spillway that empties into the creek near the damaged bank.
“Canal Corporation engineers and contractors are working to repair a washout that occurred along the Ganargua Creek adjacent to the west abutment of the Ganargua Creek Aqueduct in the town of Macedon,” said Canal Corporation spokesman Shane Mahar. “There is no threat to public safety; however, out of an abundance of caution, water levels within the nearby Erie Canal were drawn down. The Erie Canalway/Empire State Trail has been detoured around the aqueduct since last summer after an inspection found cracks in its third span. Updates will be provided as the repair work progresses.”
The Canal Corporation was hopeful repairs can be made in time for the canal system’s opening on Friday, May 21.
As for the crack in the aqueduct that forced an on-road detour to Route 31 for a section of the trail between Aqueduct Park and Quaker Road, work on that project is planned for 2022, said the Canal Corporation.
Officials don’t know if there is a connection between the creek bank washout and the cracks in the span.
The agency, a subsidiary of the New York Power Authority, noted some activity is returning to the Erie Canal prior to its official opening next week. Erie Canal Adventures, which has taken over Midlakes Navigation’s tour boat rental operation in Macedon, has opened for excursions to the west, as has the Sam Patch tour boat, based in Pittsford.