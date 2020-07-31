Erie Canal park in Port Byron opening for the season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park is once again opening for visitors.

The park is located at the former Erie Canal Lock 52 site and has entrances from eastbound lanes of the Thruway and off Route 31 in the village of Port Byron and provides tourists with a look inside how the canal has made an economic and commercial development impact in New York and the rest of the country.

The park is opening Saturday, Aug. 1, for the 2020 season. In previous years, the park opened for the season in May, however the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the opening this year.

Visitors can walk through the enlarged Erie Canal Lock 52. The park’s visitor’s center includes a model lock featured in New York State’s exhibit at Chicago’s Columbian Exposition of 1893, as well as interactive displays and educational materials. Additional amenities such as walking trails and refreshments are also available at the park.

Enhanced safety measures are in place for the safety of staff and visitors to stop the spread of COVID-19.

All visitors are required to wear a face covering when they are visiting the park. Masks will be made available to the public for those who do not have one for a $1 donation. Face coverings are required when inside buildings and when using restrooms.