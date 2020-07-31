Erie Canal park in Port Byron opening for the season

The Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park is once again opening for visitors.
The park is located at the former Erie Canal Lock 52 site and has entrances from eastbound lanes of the Thruway and off Route 31 in the village of Port Byron and provides tourists with a look inside how the canal has made an economic and commercial development impact in New York and the rest of the country.
The park is opening Saturday, Aug. 1, for the 2020 season. In previous years, the park opened for the season in May, however the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the opening this year.
Visitors can walk through the enlarged Erie Canal Lock 52. The park’s visitor’s center includes a model lock featured in New York State’s exhibit at Chicago’s Columbian Exposition of 1893, as well as interactive displays and educational materials. Additional amenities such as walking trails and refreshments are also available at the park.
Enhanced safety measures are in place for the safety of staff and visitors to stop the spread of COVID-19.
All visitors are required to wear a face covering when they are visiting the park. Masks will be made available to the public for those who do not have one for a $1 donation. Face coverings are required when inside buildings and when using restrooms.
Visitors are asked to adhere to social distancing policies and keep a distance of six feet between patrons. The number of visitors inside buildings at one time will be reduced to maintain proper social distancing.
Hand sanitizer will be available for visitors at entrances and exits. Additionally, staff will perform enhanced cleaning measures throughout the day at park facilities.
“Located right off the Thruway, the Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park is a great opportunity for New Yorkers staying close to home this summer to enjoy a unique and educational journey through time,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said in a news release. “Visitors can learn about New York’s canal heritage and 19th century life on the Erie Canal by walking through historic buildings and exhibits, which are a testament to the canal’s legacy in the New York and the United States.”
The park is operated by the Canal Society of New York and is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day through October. The park is staffed by part-time local travel counselors and volunteers and is a dog-friendly park.
For more information, visit the park’s website.
