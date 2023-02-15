New York is lending its support as Auburn Community Hospital plans to expand services available for patients.

The hospital has been awarded $21 million to fund two significant infrastructure projects — the creation of an outpatient cardiology institute and improvements to the medical center's operating rooms.

Hospital officials say the cardiology institute would address a major need in Cayuga County with an aging population that is more likely to have heart problems and long-term cardiac health concerns for people who had COVID-19.

The funding would also support the expansion of the hospital's surgical capacity, with three new operating rooms and a procedure room. The additional space will increase the number of surgeries and other procedures performed at the hospital, including hip and knee surgeries and orthopedic sports surgeries.

Scott Berlucchi, the hospital's CEO, thanked state officials for their support of the projects.

"The creation of our cardiac institute, combined with the new cancer center, and the OR expansion will provide the essential care that our community needs and that today they may have to travel long distances to receive these services," Berlucchi said. "These services will now be accessible in our own backyard by our world-class doctors, nurses and health care professionals."

The grant was available through the Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program administered by the state Department of Health and the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York. More than $658 million was awarded in this round of funding to support 127 projects.

The program has provided nearly $1.68 billion since its inception, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office. The governor's proposed 2023-24 budget includes $1 billion for another round of grants.

"New Yorkers deserve access to quality health care and a strong, stable and equitable health care system," Hochul said. "These grants will provide critical funding for improvements at hospitals and other facilities throughout our state to ensure they deliver the top rate care New Yorkers deserve."

The ACH projects supported by the state grants are proceeding as the hospital is also building a $15 million cancer center, which is scheduled to open in 2024.