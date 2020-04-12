Even without Easter mass, open Auburn church provides normalcy amid pandemic

Mary Clark was one of the people who stopped inside. While she misses having church services and being with other congregation members, she's appreciated having St. Mary's open daily.

Her children, a college sophomore and senior, had to return home from school amid the pandemic, and Clark’s family has been watching virtual masses on Sunday before dinner. She said they’ll do the same later that day with the Easter service posted online. “It’s different, but this whole experience has brought, I feel, my family closer together,” she said.

Joe Clare remembers going to St. Mary’s with his parents as far back as 1965 and couldn't remember Easter mass ever being cancelled. Still, he said, “It was so nice being able to go into church and just say a prayer and sit."

He was relieved the Auburn churches weren’t closed entirely out of fear that large groups of people would come to them over Easter and make social distancing difficult to do. Cassie described the silent prayer as a soothing experience, to be able to go inside and light candles like they normally do.

Chuck Medoro said he misses seeing his usual groups of church goers who all attend services around the same times on the weekdays. But he's grateful St. Mary's has stayed open, even without masses.