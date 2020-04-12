Even without Easter services, open Auburn church provides normalcy amid pandemic

Joe and Cassie Clare left St. Mary’s Church on Easter morning, for the first time they could remember, without attending Mass.
Religious services, including Easter Masses, were largely cancelled across New York state to adhere to social distancing guidelines that curb the spread of the coronavirus. In response, multiple Cayuga County churches have used live streaming technology to continue worship on Sundays and into Easter, forgoing a large group gathering.
However, people were still able to keep up part of their Easter traditions by going into St. Francis and St. Hyacinth on Easter morning. The churches were open for silent prayer, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. The Rev. Frank Lioi and Rev. Justin Miller prerecorded an Easter Vigil Mass, which they uploaded to St. Mary’s YouTube page. Miller livestreamed an Easter Mass, as well.
St. Mary’s, which has been open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., saw a handful of people trickle in to pray late on Easter morning.
Mary Clark was one of the people who stopped inside. While she misses having church services and being with other congregation members, she's appreciated having St. Mary's open daily.
Her children, a college sophomore and senior, had to return home from school amid the pandemic, and Clark’s family has been watching virtual Masses on Sunday before dinner. She said they’ll do the same later that day with the Easter service posted online. “It’s different, but this whole experience has brought, I feel, my family closer together,” she said.
Joe Clare remembers going to St. Mary’s with his parents as far back as 1965 and couldn't remember Easter Mass ever being cancelled. Still, he said, “It was so nice being able to go into church and just say a prayer and sit."
He was relieved the Auburn churches weren’t closed entirely out of fear that large groups of people would come to them over Easter and make social distancing difficult. Cassie described the silent prayer as a soothing experience, to be able to go inside and light candles like they normally do.
Chuck Medoro said he misses seeing his usual groups of churchgoers who all attend services around the same times on the weekdays. But he's grateful St. Mary's has stayed open, even without Masses.
He said there’s a different feeling to going to church without the structure of the services, especially since he's so used to them. “There’s a certain comfort in this too, though, where you just focus on what you want to do. You’re not following anything,” he said.
