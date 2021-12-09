Event raises awareness of domestic violence in Auburn

AUBURN — Local groups came together Thursday to raise awareness of violence against women and gender-related violence.

The Zonta Club of Auburn, the Auburn High School Z-Club and other groups took part in a ceremony as a part of the Zonta Club's 16 Days of Activism Against Domestic Violence Toward Women campaign. The Zonta Club is for people 18 years of age or older and the Z-Club is for students.

The event took place at the Auburn High School parking lot, with around 20 student Z-Club members and adults in attendance. Also in the parking lot was a Centro bus with an image from the Zonta Club regarding violence against women.

Kathy Barnard, Zonta Club president, said the club has been working for decades with different partner organizations to raise awareness. She said such violence can include physical, mental and emotional abuse and can affect a person's "sense of self-worth, confidence and ability to achieve their full potential." Money from the club's fundraising efforts went toward getting the image on two Centro buses.

"This year due to COVID, there has been in increase in domestic violence, so the ladies of the Zonta Club wanted to present our message in a way that would really reach as many people as possible, so we decided to put our message on the back of selected buses and make it as big as possible so it would not be missed," Barnard said.

Hope Albanese, the family and victim services coordinator for the Domestic Violence Intervention Program within Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca, said men are also victims of domestic violence.

"We need to do exactly what we do for the women for the men in our community and across the country," she told the crowd. "And I just really appreciate you guys taking a minute to bring awareness to this issue. It is a huge social justice issue."

Julie Liccion, an AHS teacher, Zonta Club member and Z-Club advisor, said that sometimes people who go through this kind of violence don't want to talk about it or are embarrassed. She said that knowing about these kinds of issues makes students want to help out.

"People might look like everything's OK on the outside, but what happens at home, what's inside, you really don't see, and this type of issue is one of them ... Just to bring awareness that this does happen in our community and it is happening, I think it helps (students) develop empathy," she said.

People can call CAP's 24-hour domestic violence hotline at (315) 255-6221 to speak to an advocate. Anyone wishing to speak to an advocate during normal work hours can call the Auburn CAP location at (315) 255-1703, Albanese said. Barnard said people going through gender-related violence can reach out to the Zonta Club, their local church, the Auburn Human Rights Commission and different organizations in the county such as CAP and the Sexual Assault Victims Advocacy Resource in Cayuga County. The Auburn Zonta Club can be emailed at auburn@zontadistrict2.org.

Maia Guzalak, Z-Club's vice president and president of the high school's Students Against Destructive Decisions Club, said members of the Z-Club are passionate about the issue. She said the SADD Club is collecting items such as shampoo, toothbrushes, deodorant and face-cleaning items for people at shelters. That effort ends Dec. 21 and items can be brought to a box in front of the high school library or the counseling office. People interested in donating can also contact Liccion at (315) 255-8300 ext. 2331.

