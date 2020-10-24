 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Everyone's participating': Early voting kicks off at Cayuga County sites
ELECTIONS 2020

'Everyone's participating': Early voting kicks off at Cayuga County sites

{{featured_button_text}}

As he was leaving the early voting site in Auburn Saturday, Matt Bartolomeo proudly said he voted for the first time.

Bartolomeo, 25, and Holly Glor said they opted to participate in early voting in Auburn because they live nearby and wanted to vote now. Last year, a state law was approved for early voting before general, primary and special elections. The three county voting sites are in Auburn, Cato and Venice. A little after 12 p.m. Saturday, 59 socially distant people could be seen in line at the Auburn location.

"I was nervous," Bartolomeo said, adding that he and Glor looked at the sample ballot provided in the building to make sure he went through the process correctly. Glor noted it appeared there were more election officials in the building than voters, which she believed likely increased efficiency. Bartolomeo said he was impressed with how the process for early voting in the county went.

"I've never seen anything like this before," he said.

The Rev. Robert Wilson of Roosevelt Memorial Baptist Church and his wife, Verna Vilson, said they wanted to vote ahead of Election Day, Nov. 3, because they don't know how busy it will be then. Robert Wilson said he was glad people were taking part.

"If you care, you should be involved," he said.

Dave Cuddeback, one of the election officials at the Auburn site, stood by the sole door in the building people were allowed to enter through in order to allow voters to go through. With a smile that was apparent even with a face mask on, he said turnout had been strong. A line was present even when voting began at 9 a.m., he said.

Cuddeback said there weren't any issues with people following healthy and safety regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic, including social distancing and wearing face masks. He noted hand sanitizer was available, everything was sanitized before voting began and there was only one entrance and exit. 

Although early voting had been available for primary voting in June of this year and in fall 2019, Cuddeback said there had been far more turnout now. He was thrilled with all of the participation.

"No matter how they're voting, everyone's participating," he said "That's great."

The line outside the Venice Town Office wasn't nearly as long at 1 p.m. as Auburn's had been earlier that day, there were still over 10 people there at one point. Robert Ellison said he decided to vote early because he is having surgery on Election Day. It took him him about 20 minutes to get through the line to get into the building, he said, and another 10 minutes to vote once he was inside. He said he didn't mind, however, since he was glad it wasn't snowing. He talked about what he thought prompted so many people to vote early.

"I think 90% of people already made up their minds and they just wanted to get it over with," he said.

At one point, an election official opened the entrance door to apologize to people for the wait, saying a lot of people from Auburn had voted at the Vince site, since residents can vote at any of the three sites in the county.

Strolling out of the site, Robert Durham said he was happy he voted early. He believes voter turnout is going to be high nationally so he wanted to cast his ballot sooner rather than later.

"I wanted to make sure my vote was going to be counted," he said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Early voting sites

Here are details on early voting options for Cayuga and Onondaga counties:

Cayuga County
Three early voting sites: Cato Town Office, 11320 Shortcut Road in Cato; Clifford Park Clubhouse, 81 Mary St., Auburn; and Venice Town Office, 2479 Route 34 in Venice.
Early voting dates/times: The early voting sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 24-25 and Oct. 31-Nov. 1), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, and Thursday, Oct. 29, noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, and Wednesday, Oct. 28, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
Onondaga County
Six early-voting sites: Armond Magnarelli Community Center at McChesney Park, 2300 Grant Blvd., Syracuse; Camillus Fire Station, 5801 Newport Road, Camillus (use rear entrance); Clay Town Hall Courtroom, 4401 Route 31, Clay (use rear entrance); DeWitt Town Hall Courtroom, 5400 Butternut Drive, East Syracuse; LaFayette Fire Station No. 1, 2444 Route 11 South, LaFayette (use rear entrance); Syracuse Community Connection (Southwest Community Center), 401-425 South Ave., Syracuse
Early voting dates/times: Each of the six locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, and Oct. 31, and Sunday, Oct. 25, and Nov. 1. On Monday, Oct. 26, Thursday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Oct. 30, the centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be extended hours on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and Wednesday, Oct. 28. The voting locations will be open from noon to 8 p.m. those days.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education and City Reporter

Hello, my name is Kelly Rocheleau, and I cover the education and city beats for The Citizen and auburnpub.com. I've been writing for the paper since December 2016.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 50th Senate District debate — Mannion vs. Renna

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News