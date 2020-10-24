'Everyone's participating': Early voting kicks off at Cayuga County sites

As he was leaving the early voting site in Auburn Saturday, Matt Bartolomeo proudly said he voted for the first time.

Bartolomeo, 25, and Holly Glor said they opted to participate in early voting in Auburn because they live nearby and wanted to vote now. Last year, a state law was approved for early voting before general, primary and special elections. The three county voting sites are in Auburn, Cato and Venice. A little after 12 p.m. Saturday, 59 socially distant people could be seen in line at the Auburn location.

"I was nervous," Bartolomeo said, adding that he and Glor looked at the sample ballot provided in the building to make sure he went through the process correctly. Glor noted it appeared there were more election officials in the building than voters, which she believed likely increased efficiency. Bartolomeo said he was impressed with how the process for early voting in the county went.

"I've never seen anything like this before," he said.

The Rev. Robert Wilson of Roosevelt Memorial Baptist Church and his wife, Verna Vilson, said they wanted to vote ahead of Election Day, Nov. 3, because they don't know how busy it will be then. Robert Wilson said he was glad people were taking part.

"If you care, you should be involved," he said.