'Everyone's participating': Early voting kicks off at Cayuga County sites

As he was leaving the early voting site in Auburn Saturday, Matt Bartolomeo proudly said he voted for the first time.
Bartolomeo, 25, and Holly Glor said they opted to participate in early voting in Auburn because they live nearby and wanted to vote now. Last year, a state law was approved for early voting before general, primary and special elections. The three county voting sites are in Auburn, Cato and Venice. A little after 12 p.m. Saturday, 59 socially distant people could be seen in line at the Auburn location.
"I was nervous," Bartolomeo said, adding that he and Glor looked at the sample ballot provided in the building to make sure he went through the process correctly. Glor noted it appeared there were more election officials in the building than voters, which she believed likely increased efficiency. Bartolomeo said he was impressed with how the process for early voting in the county went.
"I've never seen anything like this before," he said.
The Rev. Robert Wilson of Roosevelt Memorial Baptist Church and his wife, Verna Vilson, said they wanted to vote ahead of Election Day, Nov. 3, because they don't know how busy it will be then. Robert Wilson said he was glad people were taking part.
"If you care, you should be involved," he said.
Dave Cuddeback, one of the election officials at the Auburn site, stood by the sole door in the building people were allowed to enter through in order to allow voters to go through. With a smile that was apparent even with a face mask on, he said turnout had been strong. A line was present even when voting began at 9 a.m., he said.
Cuddeback said there weren't any issues with people following healthy and safety regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic, including social distancing and wearing face masks. He noted hand sanitizer was available, everything was sanitized before voting began and there was only one entrance and exit.
Although early voting had been available for primary voting in June of this year and in fall 2019, Cuddeback said there had been far more turnout now. He was thrilled with all of the participation.
"No matter how they're voting, everyone's participating," he said "That's great."
The line outside the Venice Town Office wasn't nearly as long at 1 p.m. as Auburn's had been earlier that day, there were still over 10 people there at one point. Robert Ellison said he decided to vote early because he is having surgery on Election Day. It took him him about 20 minutes to get through the line to get into the building, he said, and another 10 minutes to vote once he was inside. He said he didn't mind, however, since he was glad it wasn't snowing. He talked about what he thought prompted so many people to vote early.
"I think 90% of people already made up their minds and they just wanted to get it over with," he said.
At one point, an election official opened the entrance door to apologize to people for the wait, saying a lot of people from Auburn had voted at the Vince site, since residents can vote at any of the three sites in the county.
Strolling out of the site, Robert Durham said he was happy he voted early. He believes voter turnout is going to be high nationally so he wanted to cast his ballot sooner rather than later.
"I wanted to make sure my vote was going to be counted," he said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
