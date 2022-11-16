Eviction process underway for Auburn smoke shop

A property owner is moving forward on eviction proceedings against an Auburn smoke shop after its owner and manager were sentenced on criminal charges related to a police raid last winter, city officials said.

The hearing on the Auburn Smoke Shop, at 67 Franklin St., originally set for the Auburn Nuisance Abatement Committee Wednesday morning was adjourned to the committee's next meeting on Dec. 21.

After a search warrant on the smoke shop was executed in February, the Auburn Police Department reported discovering over 18,000 illegal products, including untaxed cigarettes, marijuana and flavored vaping items. The property had been the site of different criminal investigations and numerous neighbor complaints.

During the nuisance committee's meeting Wednesday, Auburn Assistant Corporation Counsel Nate Garland said there has been correspondence between the city and a representative for the owner of the real property, Auburn-Franklin Ventures LLC, based in Rochester. Garland said eviction proceedings against the smoke shop have been put into motion. Noting the first part of any proper eviction proceeding is a notice to vacate, Garland added the notice was given "based on cause" due to violations of the lease between the establishment and Auburn-Franklin Ventures, stemming from recent convictions for two men connected to the shop.

In March, the APD secured arrest warrants for Zakarya H. Alharbi, the property manager for the business, and Mohamad A. Algamal, the owner of the shop, for charges of evading $10,000 or more in cigarette taxes. Alharbi, of Newburgh, and Algamal, of Syracuse, turned themselves in separately to law enforcement after the warrants were issued.

The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office said in September that because Alharbi and Algamal pleaded guilty, their untaxed cigarette charges were reduced to disorderly conduct counts. Both pleaded in Auburn City Court earlier that month and were sentenced to conditional discharges. Legal representation for the smoke shop pleaded guilty to one of the untaxed cigarette charges in Cayuga County Court, with a $1,000 fine as punishment.

Although Garland said earlier this year that a representative of Auburn-Franklin Ventures indicated a willingness to proceed with an eviction, he said in September that he had not heard from the company in months. Garland said Wednesday that although Auburn-Franklin had a lack of engagement with the city for a period of time, the property owners "are moving, perhaps later than all of us would have wanted, but are moving to address the situation and evict the business that is causing a nuisance."

Garland recommended an adjournment on the hearing for 67 Franklin St.

"In the notice to vacate, there's a 30-day timeline from Nov. 11, so that should put us squarely into the next meeting. We should have a little bit more information to go on then," he said.

Before the members of the nuisance committee — Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert, Auburn Police Chief James Slayton and Auburn Fire Chief Mark Fritz —all voted to move the hearing to Dec. 21, Dygert asked Garland, "Evicting that particular tenant does not necessarily indicate that another smoke shop couldn't potentially move into that location, correct?"

Garland said that was correct and that although Auburn's zoning ordinance "does allow for some control relative to what sort of business can go there, there's nothing in an eviction proceeding that would allow any entity, the judge or the city of Auburn, to require that a certain sort of entity fill a space that's been vacated for rental."

In other news:

• Another hearing focused on a property that had been the subject of several community complaints was also pushed back a month.

Before the Franklin Street property was discussed at Wednesday's committee hearing, a hearing regarding 64 Grant Ave. was delayed to the committee's Dec. 21 meeting.

Neighbors of the 64 Grant Ave. location expressed concern at previous nuisance committee meetings about issues such as people coming onto their properties, a major drug presence in the area and police frequently responding to calls related to that building.

Garland said Wednesday that Grillo Properties, affiliated with G&P Rental, the owner of the property, sought an adjournment of the hearing.

Attorney Justin Huffman, representing Grillo Properties, said two tenants were already out of the building before the committee's October meeting. One of the remaining tenants left voluntarily, Huffman said.

"The final tenant has been evicted, with the enforcement of the warrant being scheduled for this Friday," he said.

On the same day as that last meeting, security lights were installed at the property. Huffman mentioned contractors are scheduled to begin renovation work as soon as next week, once the last eviction warrant is executed.

Dygert said the city has communicated by phone with neighbors in that area "leading up to the potential for this hearing today," and he'd like to reach back out to "those neighbors who have been here and been pretty vocal throughout the last few months, to give them an update on what's going on." Dygert asked Garland how he felt the committee should proceed.

Garland said there may be more to report in a month, with the eviction warrant poised to be enforced in a couple days, "and there will be some time for which proper repairs can be at least identified and hopefully undertaken, so I would recommend that we adjourn the hearing for one more month and allow Mr. Huffman to come back and report on the progress."

The nuisance committee voted unanimously for the hearing to be set for the December meeting.