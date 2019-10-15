AUBURN — A former Cayuga County Sheriff's Office deputy and part-time Moravia Police Department officer will avoid jail time after pleading guilty to two felonies and misdemeanor.
In a remorseful statement at his sentencing Tuesday in Cayuga County Court, Robert Brown said: "You trusted me to uphold the laws, and I broke them."
As a Moravia police officer, 43-year-old Brown, of 301 Indian Field Road in Genoa, lied on time cards about working an additional 106 hours between January and March.
He was arrested in April and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, first-degree falsifying business records, a class E felony, and the misdemeanor of official misconduct.
He admitted to the grand larceny charge in May and pleaded guilty to the remaining two charges in June. Brown was promised a sentence no worse than shock probation of up to six months. He was also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution, which he already paid.
Sentencing was originally scheduled for Sept. 17, when Judge Mark Fandrich delayed it until Tuesday because he was not satisfied with comments Brown made to the Tompkins County Probation Department during his pre-sentence investigation.
In court on Tuesday, Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said that Brown was "indicating something completely different" in the report by asserting that the additional hours he put in for accounted for work he was doing off the clock.
Budelmann said he was glad Brown took responsibility in his statement to the court, because he found the previous comments "quite troubling," but left any additional sanctions up to the court.
Defense attorney Rome Canzano said he was shocked when he became aware of the case against Brown, whom he has known for many years. "I always found Mr. Brown to be someone I could rely on," he said.
Canzano asked Fandrich to consider "significant" community service as a possible sanction for Brown's comments.
Brown was ultimately given a conditional discharge of three years on both felony charges to run concurrently with each other. He was also given one year of conditional discharge for the misdemeanor, which will also run concurrently.
You have free articles remaining.
The conditions of the conditional discharge include that Brown does not violate the law for the next three years and that he completes 250 hours of community service over the next year.
Also in court:
• A 25-year-old Auburn man was sentenced to two to four years in prison, an outcome he indicated in court that he wished to appeal.
Joshua Vroman, formerly of 36 Franklin St. in Auburn, attempted to defraud someone of $800 using forged checks. He pleaded guilty July 9 to second-degree attempted possession of a forged instrument, a class E felony.
Defense counsel Todd Sloan advocated for Vroman to receive drug treatment at Willard Drug Treatment campus, which includes in-patient drug treatment for 90 days.
"How many chances am I supposed to give Mr. Vroman?" Fandrich asked. Both he and Budelmann opposed Vroman entering into the program at Willard Drug Treatment Center based on previous failures in other kinds of drug treatment programs.
"This is the last chance. This is the last opportunity," Sloan said.
Fandrich denied Vroman treatment in Willard, but allowed him to be eligible for comprehensive alcohol and substance use treatment during his two to four years of incarceration.
While Vroman signed his notice of the right to appeal, Sloan said his client indicated on the paperwork that he did wish to appeal the outcome.
• Fandrich issued an arrest warrant for an Auburn man named Nicholas Wagar who did not appear in court. Wagar, 33, of the upper apartment on 42 Grover St. in Auburn, was expected to plead guilty to third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and petit larceny.