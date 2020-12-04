Ex-CNY Verizon employee accused of lying to collect $19K in workers' comp benefits

A former Verizon employee has been arrested after a state investigation found she allegedly lied about injuries to collect more than $19,000 in workers' compensation benefits.
Kelly Gersbacher, 44, of Mattydale, has been charged with third-degree grand larceny, two counts of first-degree falsifying business records, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and two counts of penalties for fraudulent practices under the state Workers' Compensation Law. All of the charges are felonies.
Gersbacher was arraigned virtually Thursday night in East Syracuse Village Court.
According to the state inspector general's office, Gersbacher was employed as a Verizon technician when she had "carpal-tunnel-related injuries" to both arms in August 2016. She had multiple surgeries between 2017 and 2019.
When Gersbacher attended independent medical examinations in 2019, the inspector general's office says she claimed she could only 10 pounds from the ground and was unable to continue to exercise at her gym. The state believes that she misrepresented her condition, which resulted in doctors determining she was "moderately disabled."
Gersbacher began collecting workers' compensation benefits in January 2019. She also received payments through Verizon's disability plan.
But video surveillance showed that in September and October 2019, Gersbacher had been exercising in gyms and conducting errands "in no apparent distress," the inspector general's office said. At the gyms, the videos showed her weightlifting more than 10 pounds.
Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro says Gersbacher abused the workers' compensation system and lied to doctors about her condition.
"The workers' compensation program provides vital funds to those who are truly injured and in need," Tagliafierro added. "My office will continue to work with law enforcement to find those seeking to wrongfully obtain benefits from this important program.
Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick's office is prosecuting the case. Tagliafierro thanked the New York State Police for assisting with the arrest and Sedgwick Claims Management, the claims administrator for Verizon New York, for assisting with the investigation.
