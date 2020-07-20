Ex-New York assembly speaker Silver sentenced to 6 1/2 years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEW YORK — Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver was sentenced Monday to 6 1/2 years in prison in the corruption case that drove him from power.

The sentencing by U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni in Manhattan came after she insisted that the 76-year-old Democrat come to court in person to hear his punishment, rather than appear remotely because of concerns about exposure to the coronavirus.

Silver appeared in the courtroom wearing a blue mask and clear plastic gloves.

In a handwritten letter to the judge, Silver, who was one of New York's most powerful politicians in his 21 years as Assembly speaker, had asked that he be spared a prison term that would cause him to die in prison.

Prosecutors had urged that he go to prison for seven years for bribery and extortion.

Silver was ousted as speaker in 2015 and convicted later that year, but appeals have so far kept him out of jail. His original conviction was overturned on appeal but Silver was convicted again in 2018. Part of that conviction was then tossed out on another appeal, leading to yet another sentencing hearing Monday.