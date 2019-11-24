AUBURN — Ellen Blalock has been sewing since she was a child, and even sewed her own prom dress. Sewing, and later quilting, became an artistic medium to tell her family's history.
On Sunday, Blalock gave a talk at the Schweinfurth Art Center on her collection "Narrative Quilts" that is on display with the museum's annual Quilts=Arts=Quilts exhibit. Her exhibition will be available for viewing through Jan. 5.
She told the audience that she decided to use quilting to tell the personal history of her family, and make broader statements about African-Americans and mental health.
She described going to a mining museum in West Virginia, where her father is from, and finding a picture of miners that included her grandfather. Her piece "The House Quilt" incorporates the photograph and shows black clouds over the house that represent black lung disease.
Her aunt is depicted in another piece called "The Angel Quilt" that depicts a woman holding a baby with two angels nearby.
During her talk, Blalock walked over to the piece and stuck her fingers into the place where the eyes were sewn into the quilt. She incorporates three-dimensional elements, like pockets, into her work.
She also detailed her creative process, showing the sketches, drawings and fabrics she decided not to use. "You're experimenting all the time," she said.
But deadlines are also part of Blalock's creative process. As a former photographer and videographer for The Post-Standard in Syracuse, she said that was a part of the process that she appreciated.
"Since I've been a journalist half my life, I know how to meet deadlines. Deadlines are my friend," she said. She's usually working on three quilts at a time, in either the sketching or sewing phase.
Within in the collection, three of her quilts deal with gun violence, the Black Lives Matter movement and child sexual abuse.
One part of the quilt called "Murder" depicts a mother screaming: "My son!" It was informed by a real scene Blalock saw, of a mother screaming after her son was hit by a car.
She was assigned to cover the incident, but couldn't take a photograph of the mother. "I saw her as me," she said.
Blalock described most of her quilting work as relatively formal, compared to her latest work: the two of which that are on display are called "Holes #1" and "Holes #2." And they're filled with exactly that.
"They have a way of fitting themselves together," she said.
She won the Quilting by the Lake fellowship from the Auburn gallery earlier this year. Some quilts in the collection date back to 2000, but Blalock said quilting is only one of the mediums she uses.
"I'm not a quilter, I am a narrative artist," she said. For Blalock, every piece starts with the story. "Upmost, the story first. Then I figure out if I want to do it in video, photography, drawing it out, ceramics, quilting," she said.