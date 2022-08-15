Ex-Syracuse University student Claud to perform at New York State Fair

Former Syracuse University student and pop singer-songwriter Claud will make their Great New York State Fair debut.

The fair announced Monday Claud will perform on the Chevy Park stage at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.

Claud is best known for coming-of-age lyrics that explore the various stages of relationships, delivered through melancholic, bubblegum pop music that leaves listeners feeling good, the fair said in a press release. During their second semester in 2018, Claud and their best friend Joshua Mehling – also a Syracuse University student at the time – released an EP under the pseudonym, Toast. As this gained momentum, Claud made the decision to pursue music full time with their current moniker.

Claud become the first artist to sign with Phoebe Bridgers’ record label, Saddest Factory Records in 2020. The debut album “Super Monster” was released early in 2021, featuring a compilation that blends alt-rock synonymous with the 90s, bubblegum pop of the 2000s and the energy of modern, online life through songs including “Gold,” “Wish You Were Gay,” and “Soft Spot” - which Vogue ranked among the top songs of 2021.

Claud, who hails from the suburbs of Chicago, identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

“We are delighted to welcome Claud, a former Syracuse University student, to our concert repertoire at the Great New York State Fair,” said Sean Hennessey in a press release. “Claud’s style, which fuses nostalgia with innovative energy to create ‘dream pop’ is generating a buzz in the music industry, and they’re setting a great example for young adults who might feel like they don’t quite fit into a specific mold.”

Claud is set to take the Chevy Park stage on Pride Day, a day focused on celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. The fair will host a Progress Flag Raising Ceremony at Gate 1 at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26, followed by an Information Fair to be held in the Chevy Court Pavilion. Fairgoers may look forward to a daylong celebration in the Empire Theater, located in the Art and Home Center, culminating with a Pride Parade at 6 p.m.

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with the $3 fair admission. Tickets are on sale now at the State Fair’s website. All concerts at the fair are sponsored by Chevrolet. The full schedule is posted at the fair’s website, on pages dedicated to Chevy Park and Chevy Court concerts.