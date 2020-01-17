Ex-US Rep. Collins gets over 2 years in insider trading case

Prosecutors said he then conspired with family members to claim Cameron Collins and friends sold shares because they were spooked by a temporary halt in the trading of the stock rather than because they knew the stock price would fall 92% for the company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with offices in Auckland, New Zealand.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Max Nicholas disputed the defense claim that the crime was the result of a tragic and emotional moment when Collins wasn't thinking straight after learning the drug trial failed. The prosecutor noted there was a 10-month gap between his first crime when he called his son and the second when he lied to the FBI, which described as Collins "doubling down."

"We do not agree this crime was emotional," Nicholas said.

Broderick called it baffling that Collins would exercise such poor judgment when he and his son had the financial means to deal with any loss.

"I have a difficult time reconciling that," the judge said.

"It was a stupid, impulsive action that doesn't make sense," Barr, Collins' defense attorney, responded. "He really thought this company had something that was going to be a magic bullet for somebody with a really serious illness."

