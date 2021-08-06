Excitement, with caution: Harriet Tubman national park in Auburn reopens for tours

AUBURN — After a 16-month shutdown, the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park is open for tours.

Sort of.

Karen Hill, president and CEO of the Harriet Tubman Home, confirmed Friday that the site is open for "exterior tours" at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. That means visitors can walk the grounds of the national park to see the Home for the Aged and the brick residence where Tubman once lived. There is also a visitor center at the rear of the property.

But due to COVID-19, visitors won't be allowed into any of the buildings. Hill told The Citizen that there are certain virus-related measures in place. Visitors must wear masks when they are at the park and they will be asked to provide their contact information.

"It's exciting, but there's still caution," Hill said. "We need to make sure we go through all the protocols that are necessary. You're planning to reopen and then the Delta variant appears. It has you going in both directions — how to open, how to be extra careful. That's what we're wrestling with now."