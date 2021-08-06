Excitement, with caution: Harriet Tubman national park in Auburn reopens for tours

AUBURN — After a 16-month shutdown, the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park is open for tours.
Sort of.
Karen Hill, president and CEO of the Harriet Tubman Home, confirmed Friday that the site is open for "exterior tours" at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. That means visitors can walk the grounds of the national park to see the Home for the Aged and the brick residence where Tubman once lived. There is also a visitor center at the rear of the property.
But due to COVID-19, visitors won't be allowed into any of the buildings. Hill told The Citizen that there are certain virus-related measures in place. Visitors must wear masks when they are at the park and they will be asked to provide their contact information.
"It's exciting, but there's still caution," Hill said. "We need to make sure we go through all the protocols that are necessary. You're planning to reopen and then the Delta variant appears. It has you going in both directions — how to open, how to be extra careful. That's what we're wrestling with now."
The park was closed because of the pandemic since March 2020. The arrival of the virus came at an unfortunate time for the landmark. The movie "Harriet" was released in November 2019 and it was expected that the film, which briefly mentions Tubman's ties to Auburn, would lead to increased visitation at the national park.
But COVID-19 altered those plans. The park considered reopening sometime last summer, but ultimately remained closed through the rest of 2020.
In addition to the pandemic, a large construction project affected reopening plans. The city of Auburn is in the midst of a $7 million project to upgrade South Street between Metcalf Drive and the city line, which is near the park. For visitors traveling south on Route 34, there is a detour since a section of South Street between the park and Metcalf Drive is closed. Signs direct motorists to turn right on Clymer Street, then left onto Burgess Street, which winds around to South Street.
One part of the project improved the park's entrance. Crews widened the entrance to make it easier for buses and emergency vehicles to access the site. The work did require the removal of a pillar that stood at the entrance. Hill said the pillar will be replaced.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.