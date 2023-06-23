David Wilcox Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Jeffrey Green went the extra mile to show the Moravia High School Class of 2023 he knew exactly how they felt on Friday night.

After the school principal's remarks at the class's graduation ceremony, he distributed to each one of its 69 students a copy of a photo showing him standing outside the school after he graduated from Moravia in 1994. It was a personalized goodbye to students he had made a point to get to know better this spring through conversations about their feelings on Moravia and their futures.

"The time I spent with you led to many thought-provoking chats, a lot of laughs, and for those of you who know how much of a softie I can be at times, you won't be surprised there were a few tears shed as well," he said. "As I expressed to many of you when we met, you never really know what direction your life may take, and truly, that's totally fine."

Green said the Class of 2023 has a special place in his heart because he has known them since teaching them English/language arts when they were in seventh grade. Likewise, Superintendent John Birmingham shared with the audience in the humid Scarry Athletic Complex that the class is special to him because it includes his stepdaughter, Grace Carolyn Ike, the class valedictorian.

"I want to thank the community that has helped shape her into the person she is," he said. "Moravia is a special place where we treat a child like they're our own."

Ike, along with salutatorian Heidi Grace Anderson and class president Kyler Adams, delivered remarks as well. Class treasurer Julia Anderson performed Ludivico Einaudi's "Experience" on piano.

Class secretary Bailey Karlik introduced the students' chosen commencement speaker, school librarian Jenifer Westover.

"She's been with us since sixth grade, and has had every single one of us walk through that door," Karlik said. "She will give you life advice, and 10 seconds later tell you a good book you should read."

Westover said she considered several possibilities for her speech, including one based on books and, she joked, roasting the class.

Finally, she decided to take what could be her last opportunity to share with the students the kind of advice she shared with them in her library every day.

"I hope that you asked me to speak tonight because at some point something I did made you feel seen, or heard, or understood," she said. "I hope that when you leave here you find more places that allow you to exist exactly as you are, and I hope that when you have the opportunity to provide someone else with that feeling of belonging, you will."

Close The Moravia High School Class of 2023 graduates Friday at the school's Scarry Athletic Complex. The Moravia High School Class of 2023 graduates Friday at the school's Scarry Athletic Complex. Librarian Jenifer Westover speaks as the Moravia High School Class of 2023 graduates Friday at the school's Scarry Athletic Complex. The Moravia High School Class of 2023 graduates Friday at the school's Scarry Athletic Complex. The Moravia High School Class of 2023 arrives for commencement Friday at the school's Scarry Athletic Complex. Gallery: Moravia High School Class of 2023 graduates The Moravia High School Class of 2023 graduates Friday at the school's Scarry Athletic Complex. The Moravia High School Class of 2023 graduates Friday at the school's Scarry Athletic Complex. Librarian Jenifer Westover speaks as the Moravia High School Class of 2023 graduates Friday at the school's Scarry Athletic Complex. The Moravia High School Class of 2023 graduates Friday at the school's Scarry Athletic Complex. The Moravia High School Class of 2023 arrives for commencement Friday at the school's Scarry Athletic Complex.