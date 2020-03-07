Experts present on Owasco Lake water quality at Auburn scientific symposium

AUBURN — Experts spoke about the health of Owasco Lake and efforts being made to prevent and mitigate harmful algae blooms in the lake at an event at Auburn Public Theater Saturday.

Dr. John Halfman, a professor at the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, gave a presentation Saturday in Auburn on the status of the lake. He said there have been improvements in the lake's water quality in recent years, with the amount of nutrients coming into the lake now being about equal to the amount going out.

The amount of blue green algae and toxins in the water have increased, but the number of blooms went down, Halfman said, stressing that it's important for the amount of nutrients getting into the lake to be reduced. More nutrients stimulate more algae, although all algae may not have harmful toxins, he said.

Dr. Lewis McCaffrey, senior scientist for the Finger Lakes Water Hub, which was established by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to address water quality issues within the Finger Lakes, also spoke at the event. He encouraged people to report any blooms found in the lake through the state's website and spoke about work being done to monitor and mitigate blooms. Other speakers included Doug Kierst, executive director of the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District.