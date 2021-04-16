Extension publishing Cayuga County food directory

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County will once again publish its Cayuga Local Food and Farm Directory this year, and seeks updates to continue helping the public know about local sources of food.

The directory lists local farms that produce food and food products, encouraging the trend in local food consumption that has steadily increased over the last decade through farm stands, markets and community supported agriculture. It will be available on the extension's website, blogs.cornell.edu/ccecayuga, and other media outlets.

To be listed in the directory, find the form under the "Agriculture" tab on the extension's website. Farms that were listed in the 2020 directory will be contacted for updates.

For more information, visit blogs.cornell.edu/ccecayuga, call Peggy Lillie at (315) 255-1183 or email cayuga@cornell.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0