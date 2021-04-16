 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Extension publishing Cayuga County food directory
AGRICULTURE

Extension publishing Cayuga County food directory

{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn Farmers Market 1.JPG

Cal Anna assists a customer at the tent of Anna Farms, of Moravia, at the Auburn Farmers Market in July 2020.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County will once again publish its Cayuga Local Food and Farm Directory this year, and seeks updates to continue helping the public know about local sources of food.

The directory lists local farms that produce food and food products, encouraging the trend in local food consumption that has steadily increased over the last decade through farm stands, markets and community supported agriculture. It will be available on the extension's website, blogs.cornell.edu/ccecayuga, and other media outlets.

To be listed in the directory, find the form under the "Agriculture" tab on the extension's website. Farms that were listed in the 2020 directory will be contacted for updates.

For more information, visit blogs.cornell.edu/ccecayuga, call Peggy Lillie at (315) 255-1183 or email cayuga@cornell.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Murthy: $4B to help Native tribes fight COVID-19

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News