Exterior of Auburn home damaged by fire
Exterior of Auburn home damaged by fire

Fire
The Auburn Fire Department doused a blaze at a home in the city Saturday morning. 

Assistant Fire Chief Bill DiFabio said the call for a structure fire at 7 Bellevue Place came in at around 1:18 a.m. Upon arrival, there was fire going up the outside of the house. There was moderate damage to the outside of the structure, DiFabio said, but none on the inside. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters had the blaze under control in under five minutes but crews were at the scene for around two hours, DiFabio noted. There were no injuries. The Auburn Police Department was also at the incident. 

