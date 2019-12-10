AUBURN — As he accepted a $15,000 donation to Nick's Ride 4 Friends Tuesday, Joel Campagnola held up a copy of that day's The Citizen and pointed to the headline: "Opioid OD deaths drop."
The 16% decrease in opioid overdose deaths in New York state in 2018 — the first year to see a decrease since 2009 — is a sign of success for the fight against addiction, Campagnola said.
Still, he cautioned, the fight continues. Because every opioid overdose death, and every family who grieves for them, is one too many, he said.
"We need to stay vigilant on this," he said. "The fight is far from over. But we're definitely starting to whip some ass."
Campagnola got a boost in that fight Tuesday from the Auburn Rotary Club, which presented the $15,000 donation to Nick's Ride 4 Friends at a luncheon at the Holiday Inn.
The nonprofit recovery organization is named after Campagnola's son, who died in 2015 after overdosing on a combination of fentanyl and synthetic acid. An offshoot of the Heroin Epidemic Action League, Nick's Ride arranges services for people with addiction, including detox, support groups, peer networking and employment assistance. It's currently based in a clubhouse at 12 South St.
There's a symbolism behind Nick's Ride 4 Friends.
But by this time next year, Campagnola hopes to have Nick's Ride operating just a few hundred feet from where he was speaking Tuesday: 13 Chapel St.
Renovation of the brick building there will begin next week, Campagnola told the Auburn Rotary Club members and local officials in attendance at the luncheon. The $1.3 million expansion will be supported by $940,000 from the city's Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant. But the club's donation will help Nick's Ride with costs before the state money is secured, Campagnola told The Citizen after the luncheon. The donation will also support Nick's Ride programming this season, he continued, as the holidays can be particularly hard for those who've lost loved ones to addiction.
When it opens, the new Nick's Ride facility will be a "one-stop" destination for people in recovery, Campagnola said. Other service providers, like East Hill Family Medical, will have a presence there so that no matter what someone needs — a clinician, a counselor or just an ear to listen — they can find it at Nick's Ride. Sending them away risks sending them to relapse, Campagnola said.
"Whatever your need is, it will be met inside that building," he said.
The facility will be about 10 times as big as 12 South St., which welcomed 11,606 people in 2018, he said. Like the current Nick's Ride, the new one will include a large social space called a clubhouse. Campagnola said Tuesday that he'd also like to introduce jobs programs there, joking that many of the young adults he's helped have never operated a lawnmower before.
The mission of Nick's Ride to promote awareness of the disease of addiction has made it an important community partner for the Auburn Rotary Club, member Ed Helinski said. The club's donation comes from its annual Rotary Ribs Rhythm & Blues Festival on Deauville Island at Emerson Park, where Nick's Ride has operated beverage sales the past three years.
Tuesday, Campagnola acknowledged that community role in the success of both Nick's Ride and the greater fight against opioids.
"We live in a wonderful community that backs us," he said. "We wouldn't be able to do what we're doing, and what we're going to keep doing, without the love and support of the community."