Auburn mayoral candidate Timothy Lattimore has read into the city council meeting record and sent out a mailer that describes the city's taxes and utility fees as having risen dramatically over the past several years.
The statement and mailer were based on a specific resident's city bills. But how reflective of the average taxpayer were that one person's bills?
The mailer states that city taxes have risen 25% since 2015, compared to county taxes increasing only 8% in that same time. The mailer also says city water service fees have gone up more than 69% percent in four years.
The mailer was based on a letter to the editor sent to The Citizen and published on Oct. 27. Lattimore also read the letter into the record during the Oct. 24 city council meeting's public-to-be-heard period.
That letter, written by Auburn resident Robert Buschman, made similar statements regarding city taxes, albeit with slightly different percentages, but was based on specific circumstances for his tax and utility bills that did not apply to all residents.
Buschman wrote to The Citizen on Friday to state that while he has concerns about city finances and is supporting the election of Republican city council candidate Timothy Locastro, he did not intend for his letter to be used by Lattimore in campaigning:
"I do not endorse Timmy Lattimore for mayor and asked him to not read my letter at the council meeting. My letter was specific to my situation and letting other people look at their specific situation," he wrote.
According to publicly available records, for 2015-16, Buschman's water/sewer bills had only the minimum usage charge, as the city was unable to collect readings of his water meter that year.
By 2018, when readings were completed, the bill was much higher mostly based on the customer's actual consumption for water and sewer services.
Combined water and sewer rates for the city in general went from $6.83 per 100 cubic feet in 2015-2016 to $7.40 per 100 cubic feet in 2018-19, an 8.3% increase, not 69%, according to the city comptroller's office.
Similarly, Buschman's 2015-16 property tax bill was lower than normal because of unique circumstances. He was participating in a city tax exemption program in 2016-16 that had expired by the time of the 2019-20 bill, and so his tax bill was updated to include the amount that had temporarily been exempted. Additionally, the 2019-20 property tax bill included a $208 charge for unpaid water fees.
According to the city comptroller's office, for a home assessed at $100,000 in 2015-16, a property tax bill without any exemptions or other changes would have been $1,301. By 2019-20, the same home, updated to a value of $106,570 in keeping with the average assessment increase, plus a $120 solid waste fee not included in 2015-16, would have a $1,455 bill, according to the city comptroller's office. That's an 11.8% increase over the five years rather than a 25% increase as the mailer suggests.