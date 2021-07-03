Fair Haven celebrates Fourth of July weekend with car show, normalcy

At the nearby craft fair, multiple vendors had items or food for sale. A long line could be seen at KP's Kettle Corn, where mother and son Barb and Brandon Snover tended to customers. One of the tables at the fair was for Michele Ramos-Burrows business Mix's Glass Works, which featured various glass pieces and soaps.

Ramos-Burrows said business was good Saturday and that she had been to a few shows this summer, adding that she had only done "one or two" events last year due to COVID-19. She believes that lack of events led to less opportunities for people to buy hand-crafted goods, so she feels people are happy to be out and buying such items again.

"I think people miss that hand-made element," she said.

Sue Clark's operation, SueC Strings, at a different part of the fair displayed handwoven jewelry with creatures such as spiders and dragons. At one point, she showed a white necklace with a locket and a crescent moon to Emma Wisniewski and her mother, Jen. They later bought the necklace.

Jen's husband and Emma's dad, Steve, was eating some fudge with son Graham. The Wisniewskis said they hadn't been able to go to many events over the last year because of the outbreak. Steve and Jen recalled that the last craft fair they attended was over a year ago.