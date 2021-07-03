Fair Haven celebrates Fourth of July weekend with car show, normalcy

FAIR HAVEN — Parking spots in Fair Haven were hard to find Saturday as the village celebrated the Fourth of July weekend.
Festivities on Saturday included a car show and a craft fair, which both attracted heavy foot traffic. Some people could be seen with dogs and food, while many were armed with wide smiles. Other events that day included a sold-out chicken barbecue and fireworks at night.
The car show spotlighted a bevy of classic and modified vehicles. Millions of dollars worth machinery were parked at an area on South Lake Street, representing a rainbow of colors, sizes, makes, models and modifications.
Merrill Parker brought a 2002 Chevrolet Camaro. He often brings the car, a 35th anniversary model of the Camaro, to various car shows. He noted Fair Haven's event wasn't held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he believed car aficionados were going to greatly enjoy this year's show.
"It's just a tradition here," he said.
Next to Parker's vehicle was Fred and Carlene Goodwin, with their modified 1923 Ford Model T. Curled up calmly in the seat of the vehicle was a dog named Clutch who would occasionally lift his head to gaze at passersby. Fred said he has been working on the car for three years. The couple said they were enjoying the car show.
"It's nice to go to some place like this and talk to everybody," Carlene said.
At the nearby craft fair, multiple vendors had items or food for sale. A long line could be seen at KP's Kettle Corn, where mother and son Barb and Brandon Snover tended to customers. One of the tables at the fair was for Michele Ramos-Burrows business Mix's Glass Works, which featured various glass pieces and soaps.
Ramos-Burrows said business was good Saturday and that she had been to a few shows this summer, adding that she had only done "one or two" events last year due to COVID-19. She believes that lack of events led to less opportunities for people to buy hand-crafted goods, so she feels people are happy to be out and buying such items again.
"I think people miss that hand-made element," she said.
Sue Clark's operation, SueC Strings, at a different part of the fair displayed handwoven jewelry with creatures such as spiders and dragons. At one point, she showed a white necklace with a locket and a crescent moon to Emma Wisniewski and her mother, Jen. They later bought the necklace.
Jen's husband and Emma's dad, Steve, was eating some fudge with son Graham. The Wisniewskis said they hadn't been able to go to many events over the last year because of the outbreak. Steve and Jen recalled that the last craft fair they attended was over a year ago.
"It's nice to be out and about again and see normalcy," Steve said. "And to do a Fourth of July the right way, not just (being) at home by yourselves doing Fourth of July."
The celebration started Friday and continues though Sunday. The event is run by the Save Our Fourth Association, a nonprofit that runs Fair Haven's Fourth of July happenings. The organization is raising funds for next year's holiday, with the group saying in a June 26 post on its Facebook page that it anticipates spending between $25,000 and $30,000 for the 2022 celebration.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.