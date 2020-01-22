Fair Haven winery building ballroom

Colloca Estate Winery has started construction on a 7,000-square-foot ballroom that will be completed in time for the 2020 wedding season, the company announced this week.

The winery in Fair Haven said the facility will allow it to host events throughout the year. Last year, Colloca Estate built a 3,600-square-foot commercial catering kitchen to support the outdoor white-tent weddings and other events, and demand has skyrocketed.

“We have been sold-out of every available Saturday over a year in advance,” General Manager Monica Canale said in a press release.

The new ballroom will feature post-and-beam construction and is modeled after the Onteora Mountain House in the Catskill Mountains, a world-class banquet facility first developed as a summer home by mayonnaise mogul Richard Hellmann. The Colloca ballroom will be able to seat more than 400 guests, and will be adaptable to host conferences, concerts and other events besides weddings.

Colloca Estate Winery was founded by Dr. Chris and Mindy Colloca on land overlooking Little Sodus Bay 10 years ago. More than 30 weddings and about other events and festivals are planned at the site in 2020.

Chris Colloca pointed to the impact the business is having on tourism.

“More visitors to Fair Haven equates with more tourism and more traffic for the area businesses,” he said in the press release. “Fair Haven and surrounding area gift shops, restaurants, B&B’s, and area pubs all benefit from more weddings and events at the winery."

