'Faith, hope and love': Cayuga County prom experience held for people with special needs

A line formed for people to get their picture taken, with Tyler Wawrzaszek and buddy, Mandy Applebee, flashing their pearly whites for the camera.

At one of the stations, Taylor Campbell got her makeup done. Taylor, 15, said she wanted to achieve the look of Princess Tiana from the Disney film "The Princess and the Frog."

As she walked over to get her nails done, her mother, Katrina Taylor, looked on with a smile. Katrina said her daughter doesn't normally feel accepted at school. The Night to Shine, Katrina said, allows Taylor to be in an environment where everyone around her makes her feel included.

"This is where she feels at home," she said.

Harrison Mercado was a hurricane on the dance floor, spinning around and nailing his moves. His buddy, Kielan Whitner, often matched his steps. Close by taking pictures was Harrison's mother, Chris Mercado.

Harrison, 16, can form words but is still working on complete sentences, Chris said. One way Harrison can express himself is through dance. Chris said Harrison has relaxed over the last couple of years in ways he hadn't before. She noted concern about how he would feel about the red carpet welcome, but "he came running through." She was overjoyed to watch her son come into his own before her eyes.