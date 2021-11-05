 Skip to main content
AUBURN

Fall cleaning days offered at Auburn transfer station

Auburn residents will be able to attend fall cleaning days at the city's transfer station.

Only city residents will be able to bring items to the events, which run 7 a.m.  to noon, Saturday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 20, at transfer station, 311 North Division St., according to a city news release.

Residents will need to take materials directly the transfer station, the news release said, and transfer station permits will not be needed. All garbage must be in a bag or can, and no trailers, box vans or u-hauls will be allowed. All loads must be tarped.

Items that will be accepted at no cost to residents include garbage, mattresses/box springs, recycling, furniture and brush/yard waste. Yard waste/brush has to be dumped out of a plastic bag, as "plastic bags are no longer acceptable for this material," the release said. Four car tires per residence will be accepted.

Freon containing units such as refrigerators, air conditioners and dehumidifiers will be accepted at $45 each. Electronics at a limit of two, such as computers, monitors, DVDs, VCRs and, TVs, printers and microwaves, will be taken for $20 each.

Hazardous waste, motor oil, asbestos, liquid waste, solvents, grease, cooking oil and paint will not be accepted.

Education and City Reporter

Hello, my name is Kelly Rocheleau, and I cover the education and city beats for The Citizen and auburnpub.com. I've been writing for the paper since December 2016.

