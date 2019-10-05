THROOP — For Coleen Young, the Fall Jamboree in the Cayuga County town of Throop Saturday wasn't just an event, it was a celebration of community that a lot of people are putting in effort to attract others to.
Food vendors, shopping booths and various fall-related games could be seen at the sports complex by the Throop Fire Department. The event, in its first year, was created by Young — a Throop resident and owner of Miss Alice's Mad Hatters Cotton Candy — and town clerk Kathy Malnick.
There have been efforts to renovate parts of the area, Young said, such as the playground at the complex installed two years ago. She noted the complex hosts different sporting events, with the parking lot chocked full during soccer matches.
"We love our community. It's a very growing community, Throop is. A lot of people want to move out here and live here, " Young said. "It's out of the city but close to Auburn. Throop is booming right now."
Young said the jamboree's community emphasis distinguishes it from similar events, as she said various people involved have ties to the area, such as Tony Briseno, who lives in Throop and is co-owner of Cameron's Bakery in Auburn, and Katie Cholette, who sang at the event.
Briseno, who lives in Throop and had a booth serving up fried dough and other treats, said he's glad he could contribute to the event. He said he believes the food, vendors and atmosphere add to the jamboree's lure.
"I think people just like the hometown, comfy feel of a fall event," he said.
People could be seen browsing through goods on different vendor booths, such as the Halloween-themed items from Charlottie Sorber and the crochet items and re-purposed China on Pam Ulrich's table. Children could also be seen participating in a scarecrow building event.
Town resident Annie Robinson, who was playing games set up by the Throop Fire Department Auxiliary with her children, William and Ellie, said she loves local events and wishes there more activities of this nature available.
"We know everybody. My kids play with everybody. We love it," she said.