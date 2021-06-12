Falling for each other: Couple reunites 36 years later to skydive in Weedsport

WEEDSPORT — As young 20-somethings, Julie Ortolani and Lynn “Bart” Chuley fell hard for each other, dating for about five years before splitting in 1985.

The two reunited in Cayuga County recently with a different kind of fall — a skydiving jump from 10,000 feet up in the air.

It’s not a typical way to spend an afternoon with someone you haven’t laid eyes on in 36 years, but you certainly skip the small talk when you’re hurtling through the air in a free fall.

Ortolani, a 1977 Waterloo High School graduate, lives in the Rochester suburb of Greece. Widowed, she has two children and three grandchildren. Chuley graduated from Mynderse Academy in 1973 and calls Pompano Beach, Florida, his home. Divorced, he has a grown daughter.

The couple met at the old College Inn in Seneca Falls in 1980 and dated for about five years — some of that time long distance, as Chuley moved to Florida in 1983.

They reconnected late last year when Ortolani reached out to Chuley and have spent the last six months talking on the phone, catching up, getting to re-know each other.

“A lot has gone on,” Chuley said.