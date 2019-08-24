UNION SPRINGS — Jacob Harrington's eyes lit up like fireworks as he listened to Tom Olson's music during the Family Summer Festival in Union Springs Saturday.
Jacob, 1, fixed his attention on Olson and his resophonic acoustic guitar at the festival at Frontenac Park, which featured various vendors and activities during the Bassmaster Elite Series fishing tournament. Jacob's father, Will Harrington, set his son down after carrying him as Olson sang away. With Will's help, Jacob put money in Olson's guitar case.
Will said he has a big interest in fishing, and he wanted to see the fish weigh-in at the event, which began Thursday and ends Sunday. He noted Jacob enjoyed the bounce structure at the park.
"It's clean-cut family fun," Will said.
The event was crowded with people, with folks packed in seats waiting for the weigh-in and lines of attendees in front of different food trucks. Dog character mascots from the TV show "PAW Patrol" were at the scene, as one character bounced on playground equipment with Emilia McPeck.
Another character greeted Erin Snyder and her children Liam, 4, and Leo and Sonny, both 1. Erin said she came to the event to see her friend Xarika Suffredini perform music and for the bass fishing and boats. Erin said she felt the festivities brought activities into an otherwise quiet area.
Earlier in the event, John Kastenhuber had his son Jeremiah Kastenhuber at the park. John said he felt the Bassmaster series was "the event of all events" for bass fishing. John praised all of the activities available Saturday.
"I think you've got a lot of variety here. You've got a lot of sponsors, there's a lot of events for the kids. There's music, food, it's just an event for the community to go to," John said.
Lisa Rouse and son Chris Rouse, who were fronting the food truck for Pete's Treats and Classic Cones, said this was the third year they've been to the event, though Lisa noted they had a tent for the other two years instead of a truck. She said this year has the best turnout of the three.
"They have big lakes around here, and I just think people, especially the fishermen, come because they know one of these lakes have some of the best bass fish around," Lisa said.