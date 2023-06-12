SENNETT — After besting the great big catfish and hauling it ashore with a little adult help Sunday morning, 10-year-old Charlie Sorenson drafted her 6-year-old sister and two friends to help carry it, flipping and flopping in the big net, to be weighed.

Mike Indelicato, president of the Falcon Sportsmen Club in Sennett, marked down the weight the scale showed — 7 pounds, 12 ounces — and shortly thereafter the fish was liberated back into the club’s pond, hopefully to grow bigger and multiply, like all the others caught at Sunday’s annual Children’s Fishing Derby.

“I used a minnow,” she proudly said, explaining how she came to catch the fish, which came in second for weight in her age category at the club’s yearly event. Another contestant, Meadow Bouma, placed first with a catfish weighing two ounces more.

The club’s derby for kids has been held on the second Sunday of June every year over a 70-year stretch, with two years taken off due to COVID regulations. It is an important fundraiser for the club, along with several other events held during the year.

In some years past, the derby featuring games and prizes in addition to the lure of luring fish has attracted around 300 participants or more. Sunday, at about two hours into the event, 68 contestants had been logged.

“It’s been going down,” Indelicato said of attendance. “The electronics are keeping them from being outside.”

Nonetheless, he and other club members are committed to the derby and say they will continue to be for years to come.

“It helps keep fishing going for kids,” said First Vice President Joanna Bishop. “If I can get one kid fishing for the rest of their life, then I am happy.”

She and other hosts tended to the grill at the clubhouse as, down a steep hill at water’s edge, children and parents or other adult relatives tried their luck. Like the contestants, members said, many of the walleye, sunfish, bass and other freshwater fish in the pond are multigenerational.

Mia Colella, 9, who had already caught two sunfish, stood at the bank, and tried again as her 7-year-old brother, Anthony, used the more relaxing method of watching his line while leaning back onto a canvas chair.

“I like to get my hook under a dock or right close to shore, that’s where they hide,” said Mia, who ended up landing herself an 11-ounce bass.

At the weighing table, children were treated to new fishing poles as gifts.

There were other prizes as well, from several drawings.

One lucky 10-year-old, Dylan Stefanak, was awarded a lifetime New York State fishing license, donated by the Happy Days Drive-In in Meridian.

At the derby’s end, winners were announced.

Luca Martin, with an 11-pound, 7-ounce catfish, had the biggest in the ages 2 to 5 category, followed by Lillian Smith, with one weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and Alayna Cuikendall, with a catfish weighing 2 pounds, 5 ounces.

In addition to Meadow Bouma and Charlie Sorenson placing first and second in the ages 6-14 category, Marisa Powers took third with a catfish weighing 2 pounds even.

As the festivities continued, Connor McGinn and Reilly Sedorus, both 14, were hoping for something big. They had already caught a few but they were small.

Their friend Cameron Swanson appeared to be having a a more difficult time, and when asked if he was doing more fishing or more catching, he glumly said “fishing.”

“Why does it have to be so hard?” he said, then cast his line in yet again.