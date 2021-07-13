'Families have to make sacrifices': Bishop hears Auburn crowd about church closures

AUBURN — Bishop Salvatore Matano came to St. Francis of Assisi Church on Tuesday evening to listen to the Catholic parishioners of the city about the potential closure of churches in the area.
But, as Matano told the audience of 150 toward the end of the evening, he hopes that they listened to him, too.
Matano visited the Auburn church as the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester considers the recommendations of a local committee to close four churches in the area due to declining attendance and priest availability, deteriorating building conditions and other factors: St. Alphonsus, St. Francis of Assisi and Holy Family churches in Auburn, and St. Joseph Church in Weedsport.
The bishop will hold another listening session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Holy Family on 75 North St.
Along with Matano, about 15 members of the audience spoke at the meeting. Some objected to the closures outright, or asked the bishop to delay the process. Some argued for the saving of specific churches, or the closing of others in the area instead. And some pressed the bishop for more details on the process, and the reasons the diocese began it in the first place.
Where they all agreed with Matano, though, was the need to bring more people, particularly youth, into the church. The bishop called it a "huge evangelization problem," one the Catholic church will continue to face regardless of how many parishes it closes. At one point, Matano asked how many people in the audience are younger than 50. About five raised their hands.
"How often do we speak to people in our own families who do not go to Mass, and invite them to go to Mass," he said. "We're all evangelists. I'm not the only Catholic here in Rochester."
The bishop also voiced his concern that the closure of churches in Auburn and Weedsport would alienate parishioners. He said Tuesday he has received several messages from people telling him that if their church closes, they will no longer go to Mass. Matano called the sentiment "a tragedy." Later, audience member Dr. Theresa Casper-Klock shared her own experience switching parishes, having attended St. Bernard's in Scipio and others that have closed. So she offered words of encouragement for parishioners from St. Francis and the other potentially closing churches.
"You find a new one and you make that your home," Casper-Klock said. "It's not easy, but you do make new friends."
Casper-Klock also urged Matano not to close Holy Family, citing its role in the creation of Chapel House homeless shelter and other humanitarian work. Rosemary Donnelly called Holy Family "the mother church of Auburn." Meanwhile, other members of the audience asked why Sacred Heart and St. Ann's churches in Owasco were recommended by the committee to remain open despite not drawing Mass crowds as big as those of the Auburn churches recommended to be closed. For that reason, St. Hyacinth should stay open, said Vincent Shaw.
Several in the audience pleaded with Matano not to close the church they were standing in Tuesday evening, noting St. Francis' many statues, grotto and other distinguishing features.
"Consider the beauty that this church offers to everyone in this room," said Lucy Cacciotti.
Toward the end of the evening, audience member Anthony Camardo, 16, spoke about the importance of St. Francis to the city's Italian community, young and old.
"These grounds don't only serve as a church for our community. This serves as an ethnic center, this is our representation of the hard work that Italians do," he said. "On Sunday mornings there are a lot of little ones running around in church. And I think it's extremely important for them to be able to experience the same great things I've experienced here at St. Francis."
Matano, after joking with Camardo about putting him to work for the diocese, concluded the evening by summarizing what's next in the process. Expressing his gratitude for the audience's remarks, he said he won't rush to judgment about closing any churches. He'll share those remarks with priests and diocese officials before making his decision, which has no hard timetable.
But Matano reiterated the necessity of that decision.
"As has been mentioned tonight, we are like a family," he said. "But how many times do families have to make sacrifices?"
