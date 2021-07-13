'Families have to make sacrifices': Bishop hears Auburn crowd about church closures

AUBURN — Bishop Salvatore Matano came to St. Francis of Assisi Church on Tuesday evening to listen to the Catholic parishioners of the city about the potential closure of churches in the area.

But, as Matano told the audience of 150 toward the end of the evening, he hopes that they listened to him, too.

Matano visited the Auburn church as the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester considers the recommendations of a local committee to close four churches in the area due to declining attendance and priest availability, deteriorating building conditions and other factors: St. Alphonsus, St. Francis of Assisi and Holy Family churches in Auburn, and St. Joseph Church in Weedsport.

The bishop will hold another listening session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Holy Family on 75 North St.

Along with Matano, about 15 members of the audience spoke at the meeting. Some objected to the closures outright, or asked the bishop to delay the process. Some argued for the saving of specific churches, or the closing of others in the area instead. And some pressed the bishop for more details on the process, and the reasons the diocese began it in the first place.