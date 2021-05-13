Fatal crash blocks westbound Thruway traffic between Weedsport and Waterloo

A fatal accident on the state Thruway Thursday afternoon caused traffic to be diverted onto Route 34 in Weedsport.

According to a news release from state police, a crash involving a box truck and a tractor trailer occurred at about 12:45 p.m. in the town of Tyre in Seneca County. Police said that one driver had been confirmed to have died.

Police were still investigating the crash at 3:15 p.m.

The Thruway Authority reported that the accident had blocked both westbound lanes between Weedsport Exit 40 and Waterloo Exit 41, and a traffic alert posted at 2:23 p.m. said that westbound traffic would be halted until further notice. The Thruway Authority had earlier reported delays and stop-and-go traffic in the same area.

State police reported at about 3:30 p.m. that traffic was being let through the area of the accident on the shoulder of the highway but that traffic remained backed up about six miles.

At the same time, Weedsport firefighters were called to an accident just east of Exit 40. Reports said a crash between a car and a van was blocking one westbound lane near the Weedsport Thruway exit and at least one person was reported to be injured.

