Father, son rescued after falling through ice on Brisco Cove in Wayne County

A father and son were rescued from Brisco Cove in Sodus Point, Wayne County, after falling through the ice Sunday afternoon.

New York State police said troopers responded to the call at about 12:15 p.m. State Department of Environmental Conservation officers and the Alton Fire Department located an individual in the water clinging to ice approximately 30 feet from the shore.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

First responders along with a civilian attempted to enter the water to rescue the man, identified as Jason Brudz, but were unsuccessful.

The Alton Fire Department launched a boat and were able to rescue Brudz from the father.

Brudz was taken to Rochester General Hospital for treatment. His son, Fisher, was transported to Newark Wayne Hospital for treatment.

The investigation is continuing.

Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0