Federal government rejects Cayuga Nation trust application

"The destruction of property — including a daycare and schoolhouse — and significant acts of public violence are serious matters, and they weaken the trust that the Nation's government can operate at this time in a harmonious manner with other governments and law enforcement officers that share the same geography as the Nation's reservation," Sweeney wrote.

"Taking the property into trust at this time could heighten the current tension between the Nation and its neighbors, further complicating and exacerbating an already inflammatory situation."

Because of that issue, Sweeney wrote, the federal government's Bureau of Indian Affairs is reluctant to take on the additional regulatory and jurisdictional burdens specific to the Cayuga Nation properties.

The Cayuga Nation issued a statement Friday afternoon blasting the ruling, calling it "an act representing the worst kind of government arbitrariness and ineptitude."

“This line of reasoning, that the BIA cannot be bothered to do its job, should be a grave concern to all Indian nations across the country, who are well advised never to trust the federal government to do the right thing. If the federal government does not want to or cannot do its job, it should give back the Nation’s entire historic reservation of 64,015 acres,” Halftown said.