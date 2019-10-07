A grant from the United States Department of Agriculture for more than $3 million will help the town of Sterling create a new water district, extending service to approximately 100 more residences, according to a release.
The USDA's Office of Rural Development recently approved a $3.32 million grant that, combined with a loan of $2.01 million, will allow the town to construct a new water tower, according to a release from C2AE, the Syracuse-based engineering firm that assisted the town in applying for the grant.
The cost of the water tower planned for the north side of state Route 104A on Schoolcraft Road had previously made the plan for the new water district prohibitively expensive, according to the release.
The new water district will serve approximately 100 residences, bringing the total number of residences receiving water service in the town to more than 300, the release said.
The water tower will also serve as a back-up supply for the village of Fair Haven, if necessary.
Residents within the proposed water district, which still must be officially formed after required studies and public hearings, had a 73% positive response rate to a survey asking if they were interested in water service, according to the release.
If officially formed, work on the project is expected to start in 2021.