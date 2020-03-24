Federal judge rules Union Springs can't regulate Cayuga Nation gaming hall

A federal judge has ruled in favor of the Cayuga Indian Nation of New York in its lawsuit challenging the village of Union Springs' ability to enforce a local gambling and building ordinances.

In a 50-page decision released Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd rejected the village's motion to dismiss a 2014 Cayuga Nation lawsuit that had argued the tribe had sovereign immunity with respect to its operation of the Lakeside Entertainment electronic gaming center.

Lakeside has been operating for several years under an injunction while the lawsuit has been pending. The site has been temporarily closed since Wednesday due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The decision comes amid mounting tensions in Union Springs and the Seneca County town of Seneca Falls over the authority of the recently established Cayuga Nation police force. Union Springs attorneys had recently asked Hurd to rule quickly in the gaming ordinance lawsuit because of violence that has erupted on sites in Seneca Falls between Cayuga Nation police and nation citizens who do not support the federally recognized Cayuga government led by Clint Halftown.