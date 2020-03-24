Federal judge rules Union Springs can't regulate Cayuga Nation gaming hall

A federal judge has ruled in favor of the Cayuga Indian Nation of New York in its lawsuit challenging the village of Union Springs' ability to enforce a local gambling and building ordinances.
In a 50-page decision released Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd rejected the village's motion to dismiss a 2014 Cayuga Nation lawsuit that had argued the tribe had sovereign immunity with respect to its operation of the Lakeside Entertainment electronic gaming center.
Lakeside has been operating for several years under an injunction while the lawsuit has been pending. The site has been temporarily closed since Wednesday due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The decision comes amid mounting tensions in Union Springs and the Seneca County town of Seneca Falls over the authority of the recently established Cayuga Nation police force. Union Springs attorneys had recently asked Hurd to rule quickly in the gaming ordinance lawsuit because of violence that has erupted on sites in Seneca Falls between Cayuga Nation police and nation citizens who do not support the federally recognized Cayuga government led by Clint Halftown.
In Tuesday's ruling, Hurd said the Cayuga Nation can operate its gaming center because it is authorized to do so under the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. That act, with oversight from the National Indian Gaming Commission. The village's 1958 Games of Chance Ordinance "cannot lawfully serve as a basis for denying the Nation a certificate of Occupancy to Lakeside Entertainment," Hurd wrote. "Federal law prohibits defendants from taking any steps to restrict, interfere with, punish, prosecute, or otherwise penalize actions taken by the Nation, its officers, its employees, or its other representatives in furtherance of Class II gaming activities at the property."
Village attorney Chad Hayden said the village disagrees with Hurd's interpretations, and plans to appeal the decision.
Cayuga Nation hailed the court's decision.
"This is a great victory for our Nation, who were made promises more than 200 years ago and have justifiably relied on those promises. The Judge ruled in favor of the Cayuga Nation on each and every one of our legal arguments,” Halftown said a press release. “This is yet another affirmance of our sovereignty."
Hafltown said Lakeside will reopen in Union Springs "as soon as we determine it is safe to do so and without ongoing interference from the Village."
