Federal loans available for Cayuga County businesses damaged by excess rain, hail

Cayuga County farmers affected by severe weather last year now have the opportunity to secure low-interest emergency loans through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue issued two designations earlier this month naming certain New York counties as primary natural disaster areas.
One designation, covering 43 counties that include Cayuga and Onondaga, is for farms affected by excessive rainfall since April 1. The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is Sept. 29.
Another disaster designation included Onondaga and Cayuga counties for damages from hail on Aug. 15 and 16. That has a deadline of Oct. 5.
Natural disaster designations allow FSA to provide emergency credit to farms for needs such as the replacement of equipment or livestock, reorganization of the business or the refinance of certain debts.
Additional information is available at county FSA offices or by visiting farmers.gov/recover.
In addition to the farm program, another federal government loan program is being offered to a range of small businesses and organizations affected by the hail storm.
The U.S. Small Business Administration said small businesses, small agricultural cooperative, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and private nonprofit organizations in nine New York counties that include Cayuga and Onondaga can apply help under the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. The loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred. The application deadline is Oct. 5.
More information is available by visiting Disasterloan.sba.gov, by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or (800) 877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing, or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.