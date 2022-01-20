Federally-funded program for Auburn historical and cultural sites moving forward

AUBURN — A program for cultural and historical sites in Auburn funded through federal money is moving forward.

At a meeting Thursday night, the Auburn City Council approved a resolution authorizing a subrecipient agreement for a Historical and Cultural Sites program under the American Rescue Plan Act relief bill.

Through that bill, municipalities across the country will be receiving aid in the wake of economic and additional challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Auburn is set to get $21,395,055 overall in two disbursements. The city received the first allocation, at $10,697,527.50, in May 2021.

Back in August, the council approved around $3.84 million in budget transfers of the relief money in support of various programs, including $250,000 to support a historical and cultural sites program. Thursday's resolution for the subrecipient agreement, available via the city's website, said the program is meant to "assist the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District that has been negatively impacted as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency."

Through that program, the resolution noted, $50,000 was allocated to a multimedia marketing campaign called the “Visit Auburn Initiative” and $50,000 was allocated to support the Tubman Bicentennial Celebration of 2022 to honor of Harriet Tubman, an iconic abolitionist and former Auburn resident.

"City staff recommends that the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District in partnership with the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center of Auburn, NY administer the aforementioned marketing and local events under the Historic and Cultural Program in the amount not to exceed $100,000," the resolution continued.

Councilor Jimmy Giannettino said the bi-monthly historical and cultural sites commission meeting was held last week and added that most of the sites said they had "somewhat of a bounce-back year" in 2021 but are still down due to the pandemic.

Giannettino said the sites are "thankful and appreciative of this investment in the tourism market for Auburn, and they feel that this will help them further come along and get back to pre-COVID levels of visitation. I just wanted to relay that sentiment from all the sites."

Council also passed a resolution Thursday accepting different subrecipient agreements for Auburn's Downtown Revitalization Initiative Capital Match Program. At that same August meeting, council authorized a resolution designating $1.25 million in ARPA funds for a DRI capital match program. Thursday's resolution regarding these various agreements, included on the city's website, said $250,000 each would be going to five local non-profits. The organizations, each of which had projects picked as a part of the state's $10 million DRI initiative meant to improve the development of Auburn's downtown area, are the Auburn Public Theater, the Cayuga Museum of History and Art, the Schweinfurth Memorial Art Center, the Seward House Museum and Community Preservation Committee, Inc., which preserves Willard Memorial Chapel.

Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason said before Thursday's meeting that the entities are getting the ARPA funding because the money they were awarded as a part of their DRI grants would not cover the remaining costs of their projects. He added that he believed the Schweinfurth and Cayuga Museum are planning additional fundraising because the extra $250,000 is not expected to cover the entire cost of their respective projects.

"It's just exciting to see all these projects take another step forward," he said.

In other news:

• A public hearing for the 2022-23 community development block grant annual action plan is set for next week.

The council accepted a resolution to hold a public hearing for the action plan at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. The city has gotten the block grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for decades.

• The council also approved a $977,900 change order related to the design of the city's biosolids dryer and wastewater treatment plant improvement project. The initiative was accepted as a part of a capital improvement project in February 2020.

On Thursday, the council approved a change order for the firm Brown and Caldwell's engineering contract so the business will provide 100% of the project's design, at an approximately $977,000 cost. The firm has already contracted with the city to handle 90% of the project's design.

The resolution for the change order said Brown and Caldwell's duties would include "Project and Design Management to include overall management of the design efforts including project schedule, budget, and assignment of tasks." The firm would also have to handle additional design services for electrical entrance gear replacement, final settling tank rehabilitation and sludge pump and meter replacement."

The final cost of the project is currently estimated at around $58 million. During an update on the project at a meeting last week, Seth Jensen, Auburn's director of municipal utilities, told the council that the change order resolution would be brought forth to them.

Before the change order resolution vote took place, Councilor Timothy Locastro said he said concerns about the rising costs for the project, totaling to the currently estimated final cost of around $58 million, adding that he wasn't "comfortable with it, I won't support it," although he said he gives Jensen credit for his efforts. In addition to other elements of the project being added on over time, Jensen said there were other issues such as inflation. Locastro was the sole no vote for the change order resolution, and it passed.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

