Feds propose adding Cayuga County landfill to Superfund list

A waste disposal site in northern Cayuga County could be added to the Environmental Protection Agency's Superfund list.

The former Brillo Landfill in the town of Victory is one of five sites that the EPA wants to add to the Superfund National Priorities List. The purpose of Superfund is to clean up contaminated sites.

When the landfill was operational, it received industrial and sanitary wastes and paint and wastewater treatment sludge. The wastes contaminated the site with volatile organic compounds, polychlorinated biphenyls and metals, including lead and mercury. The contaminants have been found in waste disposal units and the soil.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation conducted investigations in 2021 and discovered contamination and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in wetlands near Little Sodus Creek.

There has been some activity to clean up the site. In 2018, the EPA removed 2,000 drums and drum carcasses, 8,000 gallons of liquid waste and 782 tons of contaminated soil and other debris. The state DEC is monitoring the groundwater to ensure that the contamination does not affect private drinking water wells. But the EPA says that the landfill requires a "long-term cleanup."

"A proactive approach in addressing the lingering contaminants at the former Brillo Landfill is needed to safeguard local wetlands and mitigate the potential impacts on private drinking water wells," said Lisa Garcia, EPA's regional administrator. "With this proposal, EPA is showing the Victory, New York, community that historical contamination will not sit idle in their backyards and threaten their wetlands."

If the landfill is added to the Superfund list, it could lead to environmental and economic benefits. EPA has found that 10,230 businesses are operating on Superfund sites that have been cleaned up. The businesses, which have reported $65.8 billion in sales, have 246,000 employees who earned an estimated $18.6 billion in income.

U.S. Rep. John Katko, who represents Cayuga County, praised the EPA's proposal to add the landfill to the Superfund list.

"This move would provide federal funding to address legacy pollution in Cayuga County and was made possible by investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which I strongly supported," he said. "This cleanup effort would provide a long-term solution for our community and I'm glad to see the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law making a positive impact in Cayuga County."

