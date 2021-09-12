'Feeling of joy': Cayuga County 911 dispatcher helps couple through birth of baby

"It's just such a feeling of joy to know that you helped these people bring a life into the world," she said. "It was just so elating. It made my night."

Though there are times where 911 callers aren't listening to what dispatchers or saying, Enge noted the husband who called last week "in a sense, was perfect."

"He was very good at listening to what I had to say, following the instructions. If he had a question, he would wait until I would finish speaking," she said, adding that the man also didn't try to talk over her.

Enge, who worked at a day care before joining the 911 dispatch and has had two children of her own who are now adults, is no stranger to assisting with deliveries over the phone. She said she helped a couple with a birth during the middle of winter in Moravia a few years ago, and in 2019 she talked some Cayuga County Sheriff's Office deputies through delivering a couple's baby on the side of a road.

Many of Enge's coworkers have never delivered a child by phone before, so they playfully teased her Thursday about getting the opportunity on three occasions, and she would jokingly "rub it in" in turn, she said. She is thrilled that she happened to pick up those pregnancy calls.