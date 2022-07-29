Female rockers to kick off music series at New York State Fair

Hard-hitting all-female rock band Plush will makes its New York State Fair debut with a 2 p.m. show on opening day, Wednesday, Aug. 24, on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds.

The band, headed by Albany-area native Moriah Formica, is a quartet of women ages 18 to 21 who launched their self-titled debut album in February.

“We’ve featured trailblazers such as Joan Jett and Lizzy Hale of Halestorm and it’s great to see another generation of women in rock music," State Fair interim Director Sean Hennessey said in a news release. "We’re proud to open the Chevy Park concert season with this show and these ladies.”

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission. All concerts at the fair are sponsored by Chevrolet.

Chevrolet Music Festival concerts include:

• Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

• Chevelle, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• Great White, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court Stage

• The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

• Niko Moon, 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court stage

• TLC, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Park stage

• Tesla, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court stage

• Foreigner, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Max Weinberg's Jukebox, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage

• Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

• Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

• 38 Special, 6 p.m., Aug. 31, Chevy Court stage

• Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

• Alex Miller, 1 p.m., Sept. 1, Chevy Court stage

• Riley Green, 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Park stage

• Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• COIN, 2 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• Midnight Star (Headlining Annual FunkFest), 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court stage

• City Girls, 8 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

• Resurrection – A Journey Tribute Band, 1 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

• Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage