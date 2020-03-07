Ferry company seeks to sink old vessel in Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A ferry company that transports passengers and vehicles across Lake Champlain between Vermont and New York wants to see a century-old vessel turned into an underwater scuba diving destination just off the Burlington waterfront.

The Lake Champlain Transportation Company is hoping to donate the now-retired ferry “Adirondack," constructed in 1913, to the state of Vermont so it could become the latest addition to an underwater historic preserve.

Ferry company Operations Manager Heather Stewart called sinking the vessel that has carried passengers across Lake Champlain since 1954 “bittersweet," but it's better than the most practical alternative, selling it for scrap.

“We are saying goodbye. All of us here, the thought of her getting scrapped is an unpleasant thought," she said. “But to preserve her and for her to be part of the marine preserve would be great.”

To keep operating, the vessel would need significant and expensive renovations at a time when the number of people taking the hour-long ferry ride across the broad lake between Burlington and Port Kent, New York is down. The bulk of the company's ferries now carry passengers on shorter routes that are the quickest way to cross between Vermont and New York, rather than the scenic, leisurely ride.