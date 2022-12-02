 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY

Festival of Trees returns to Owasco museum with more than ever

Trees

Christmas trees are displayed at a previous Festival of Trees at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center in Owasco.

 Kelly Rocheleau

An Owasco museum's annual Festival of Trees features more trees than ever this year.

The display of 144 decorated trees is open to the public through Jan. 31 at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco.

Visitors can vote on their favorite trees. There will also be hot cocoa and coffee along with the museum's regular exhibits, including a miniature circus, toy trains, dollhouses and a children's play area with farm toys, puzzles and wooden trains.

Museum hours are 1 to 8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 24, then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 31.

Admission to the museum is free and open to the public.

For more information, call (315) 252-7644.

