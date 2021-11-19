 Skip to main content
Festival of Trees returns to Owasco museum

Christmas trees are displayed at a previous Festival of Trees at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center in Owasco.

 Kelly Rocheleau

The annual Festival of Trees will return this holiday season to the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco.

More than 115 trees are on display, as well as a miniature circus, toy trains, dollhouses and miniature buildings. There is also a children's play area with farm toys, puzzles and wood trains.

The museum will be open for the holiday season from 2 to 8 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Friday, Dec. 24. Visitors are invited to vote for their favorite trees. The museum will also be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, after Christmas through Jan. 31. Admission and parking are free.

For more information, call (315) 252-7644 or email tquill@cayugacounty.us.

