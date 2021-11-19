Festival of Trees returns to Owasco museum

More than 115 trees are on display, as well as a miniature circus, toy trains, dollhouses and miniature buildings. There is also a children's play area with farm toys, puzzles and wood trains.

The museum will be open for the holiday season from 2 to 8 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Friday, Dec. 24. Visitors are invited to vote for their favorite trees. The museum will also be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, after Christmas through Jan. 31. Admission and parking are free.