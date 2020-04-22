Few active COVID-19 cases remaining in Cayuga County

With more recoveries in the last 24 hours, there are only a handful of active coronavirus cases in Cayuga County.
No new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday. With three more people discharged from mandatory isolation, 42 of the 46 cases have recovered.
Three people who recently tested positive for the coronavirus remain in mandatory isolation, which is ordered for confirmed cases. There are 47 people in mandatory quarantine due to direct contact with a positive case.
The turnaround for the county comes less than 10 days after more than two dozen people were in mandatory isolation. Since Thursday, when the Cayuga County Health Department announced seven new COVID-19 cases, there have been two new cases in a six-day span.
There were no new cases even though the county received 47 more test results since Tuesday. The total number of tests received increased from 730 to 777 on Wednesday. So far, 731 of the 777 tests have been negative.
The county is awaiting the results of nine tests.
In neighboring Onondaga County, confirmed cases grew by 28 for a total of 695 through Wednesday afternoon. That county reports 269 active COVID-19 cases with 404 recoveries. Twenty-two people have died from the disease in Onondaga County.
Onondaga County continued to provide daily updates on cases at the city or town level. On Wednesday, there were no additional cases reported among the four towns that border Cayuga County to the east. Lysander is at 19 cases, Skaneateles has 14, and Elbridge and Spafford both have two.
Another neighboring county, Seneca, also began daily town-by-town updates this week with its health department report. As of Wednesday, Seneca County has had 33 confirmed cases. Two Seneca County towns have land borders with Cayuga County: Tyre, which has had one confirmed case, and Seneca Falls, which has had six.
A Cayuga County neighbor to the northeast, Oswego County, has been providing a daily map showing where confirmed coronavirus cases are, but not providing municipality-level numbers. Two towns that border Cayuga, the towns of Oswego and Granby, show confirmed cases as of Wednesday while Hannibal has people in quarantine. All of Oswego County was up to 57 cases.
Cayuga County has provided one municipal breakdown of its total cases, a report issued April 11 when there had been 31 total confirmed COVID-19 cases. The health department said it will not provide daily updates to the town-by-town figures in order to protect the privacy of individuals with cases.
Among the remaining counties that surround Cayuga, Tompkins County reported 124 cases through Wednesday, Wayne was at 60 and Cortland at 32.
