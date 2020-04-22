Few active COVID-19 cases remaining in Cayuga County

Onondaga County continued to provide daily updates on cases at the city or town level. On Wednesday, there were no additional cases reported among the four towns that border Cayuga County to the east. Lysander is at 19 cases, Skaneateles has 14, and Elbridge and Spafford both have two.

Another neighboring county, Seneca, also began daily town-by-town updates this week with its health department report. As of Wednesday, Seneca County has had 33 confirmed cases. Two Seneca County towns have land borders with Cayuga County: Tyre, which has had one confirmed case, and Seneca Falls, which has had six.

A Cayuga County neighbor to the northeast, Oswego County, has been providing a daily map showing where confirmed coronavirus cases are, but not providing municipality-level numbers. Two towns that border Cayuga, the towns of Oswego and Granby, show confirmed cases as of Wednesday while Hannibal has people in quarantine. All of Oswego County was up to 57 cases.

Cayuga County has provided one municipal breakdown of its total cases, a report issued April 11 when there had been 31 total confirmed COVID-19 cases. The health department said it will not provide daily updates to the town-by-town figures in order to protect the privacy of individuals with cases.

Among the remaining counties that surround Cayuga, Tompkins County reported 124 cases through Wednesday, Wayne was at 60 and Cortland at 32.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

