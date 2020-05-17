Few Cayuga County-area school board races contested despite less requirements this year

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Despite the elimination of requirements for getting on the ballot, the number of candidates pursuing school board seats in the Cayuga County area has not changed dramatically.

Board elections and school budget votes are normally held in mid-May, but they were pushed back this year to June 9 and will be conducted through mail by order of Gov. Andrew Cuomo in order to maintain social distancing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of the coronavirus, candidates did not have to gather a minimum number of signatures or file petitions in order to get on a board of education ballot this year. Instead, they needed to self-nominate by May 11 and meet age, residency and other requirements.

Districts will be need to send ballots by mail with postage-paid return envelopes to voters in their districts. Those ballots will also include school district budget proposals, along with any special propositions an individual district may have.