Few Cayuga County-area school board races contested despite less requirements this year

Despite the elimination of requirements for getting on the ballot, the number of candidates pursuing school board seats in the Cayuga County area has not changed dramatically.
Board elections and school budget votes are normally held in mid-May, but they were pushed back this year to June 9 and will be conducted through mail by order of Gov. Andrew Cuomo in order to maintain social distancing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because of the coronavirus, candidates did not have to gather a minimum number of signatures or file petitions in order to get on a board of education ballot this year. Instead, they needed to self-nominate by May 11 and meet age, residency and other requirements.
Districts will be need to send ballots by mail with postage-paid return envelopes to voters in their districts. Those ballots will also include school district budget proposals, along with any special propositions an individual district may have.
Based on information supplied by the nine districts within the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, three local school board races are contested this year while six are not. This is slightly below the number of contested races last year, in which four of the nine races were competitive. Over half of the local races were contested in 2018.
Here's a breakdown of candidates for each district:
• The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education has four people running for three three-year positions. Board Vice President Joseph Sheppard and fellow incumbents Eli Hernandez and Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson are running again, and newcomer Patrick Mahunik is running as well.
• The Cato-Meridian Central School District board has four people competing for two three-year spots. President Paul Byrne is seeking re-election, and newcomers Jason Hirvela, Justin Reeves, and Nicholas Schmitt will also be on the ballot. Board member Carol Hunter is not seeking another term.
• The Jordan-Elbridge Central School District Board of Education has three three-year seats open. Incumbents Susan Fordyce and Lisa Long are running for spots, as is newcomer Gage Moulding. Board Vice President Dave Gallaro isn't running again.
• The Moravia Central School District has familiar faces seeking two three-year board seats. Only board President Michelle Lyon and fellow incumbent Terry Thompson are running this year.
• The Port Byron Central School District board features three three-year positions. Board President Paul Ryan and incumbents Benjamin Vitale and Peter Svitavsky are all looking to be re-elected.
• The Skaneateles Central School District Board of Education has two three-year spots. Incumbent Daniel Evans is running after taking over for Julie Abott-Kenan, who left her board position last year. Michelle Ederer, Gary Gerst, Valerie Jerabeck and Ezra Wegbreit are also putting their hats in the ring.
• The Southern Cayuga Central School District has two three-year seats open. Incumbent Christine Brozon is running for a second term and Rachel McCarthy is vying for a spot as well. The board currently has a vacancy because former board member Michael Huber resigned in March due to moving out of the state.
• The Union Springs Central School District's board race includes three three-year seats and one one-year seat, due to the resignation of Randy Garner in 2019. Erin Tones, who was appointed to fill in for Gardner, board President Ann Marie Daum and fellow incumbents Mary Seitz and Daniel Testa are all running.
• The Weedsport Central School District has one five-year seat open. Board President Norm Chirco is the only candidate running in the district this year.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
