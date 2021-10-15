Fewer busted for fake IDs during quieter summer concert season in New York

There were fewer summer concerts across the state this year, and Lakeview Amphitheater crowds were evidently fairly well behaved when it came to fake IDs.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday said that more than 300 people received tickets during its seasonal crackdown on the use of fake identification to purchase alcoholic beverages.

The enforcement campaign largely focused on concert venues, including Lakeview Amphitheater in Syracuse, CMAC in Canandaigua and Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, and while the Finger Lakes region accounted for 225 citations and 175 fake IDs confiscated, Central New York tallied just nine of each.

The state had announced the campaign in July as part of an effort to prevent underage drinking, promote healthier choices among young New Yorkers and enhance roadway safety, and enforcement focused on places where young people often try to use fake ID to buy beer.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s concert season and enforcement campaign were shortened.

“It has been great to see the many outdoor concert venues open again, and DMV remains committed to ensuring that those who go can enjoy themselves without the dangers of underage drinking and the potential of impaired driving that can result,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said in a news release.

DMV investigators have special equipment to scan and detect fraudulent IDs. During the summer enforcement campaign, 291 fake documents were seized. A total of 292 tickets were issued for attempting to use fake IDs, and another 48 tickets were issued for violating of the Alcohol Beverage and Control Law.

In 2019, DMV investigators carried out enforcement sweeps at 127 locations statewide. A record 918 fake IDs were seized and a record of 1,016 citations were issued to people attempting to buy alcohol while underage.

