Field fire consumes about 8 acres at farm in Fleming
CAYUGA COUNTY

Fire consumed about 8 acres of hay at a farm in Fleming Friday.

According to a Fleming Fire Department Facebook post, the department was alerted around 4:36 p.m. of a rapidly spreading fire on Dunning Avenue.

Firefighters worked in an area between Dunning Avenue and the Auburn-Fleming Trail. The Aurelius Fire Department was brought in for assistance. The blaze was extinguished after around 30 minutes, the post said.

Scott Kehoe, chief for station one, said Saturday the fire broke out during a hay bailing operation on a farm. He said a cause was not determined but wouldn't be the subject of an investigation.

