Fifty-Mile-Long Garage Sale during pandemic more subdued than usual in Cayuga County

Amy Martens, who hosted a sale on her property, has been involved in the event for years, said it's an effective way to "get rid of my junk" and make a little extra money. Martens and her brother Jamie Glimpse said they believed business has been busier this year.

"I believe that people want to get out because they've been locked up so long and they want to try to get out and do something," Glimpse said.

"And they got extra money, I guess," Martens added.

Among those at Martens' property were Ryan Rewa and her daughter Aiden, 16. Ryan said she was looking for clothes for her children ahead of the new school year and also on the lookout for bear statues for her mother.

A little further down the road, Douglas McConnell and Mike Getek traded jokes as people looked at the things they had on display. They said sales had been strong. Getek, who hadn't featured items at the event before this year, said he originally had 60 glasses and sold them all.

Friends and event newcomers Aaron Foster and Nico Vojnovich browsed at different sales. Vojnovich said she likes "decorative but useful" items while Foster was interested in checking out out tools and practical items.