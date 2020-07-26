Fifty-Mile-Long Garage Sale during pandemic more subdued than usual in Cayuga County

Route 90 in Montezuma typically features people and vendors densely packed on both sides of the road during the Fifty-Mile-Long Garage Sale. Beyond some pockets of activity, the normal frenzy to find a trove of goods and oddities appeared to be somewhat more subdued Saturday.
The event, which has been held annually for over 30 years, runs from Montezuma to Homer, and thousands of people normally descended upon the road to search through mounds of items for deals at various lawns and lots. Cayuga County leaders recently expressed reservations about the event being held during the coronavirus pandemic.
Sales under the state's reopening regulations meant that hosts were responsible for maintaining social distancing, face coverings needed to be worn and gatherings were limited to no more than 50 people. Some people wore masks Saturday, while others did not.
Although some areas were still bustling during the event, which continues Sunday, there appeared to be fewer sales than previous years in Montezuma in the early afternoon. That's not to say there weren't still plenty of things to be bought and money to be made, however. Busy properties had assortments of children's clothes, toys, fishing rods, holiday decorations and car tires.
Amy Martens, who hosted a sale on her property, has been involved in the event for years, said it's an effective way to "get rid of my junk" and make a little extra money. Martens and her brother Jamie Glimpse said they believed business has been busier this year.
"I believe that people want to get out because they've been locked up so long and they want to try to get out and do something," Glimpse said.
"And they got extra money, I guess," Martens added.
Among those at Martens' property were Ryan Rewa and her daughter Aiden, 16. Ryan said she was looking for clothes for her children ahead of the new school year and also on the lookout for bear statues for her mother.
A little further down the road, Douglas McConnell and Mike Getek traded jokes as people looked at the things they had on display. They said sales had been strong. Getek, who hadn't featured items at the event before this year, said he originally had 60 glasses and sold them all.
Friends and event newcomers Aaron Foster and Nico Vojnovich browsed at different sales. Vojnovich said she likes "decorative but useful" items while Foster was interested in checking out out tools and practical items.
"If I was driving around and found a yard sale, I probably wouldn't stop," Foster said. "But to know there's going to be a bunch of yard sales, you can kind of make a day of it."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.