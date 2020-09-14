Fillmore descendant in Auburn feels backlash due to lack of education

After the University at Buffalo removed Millard Fillmore's name from a building there, one of the 13th U.S. president's descendants is hoping to educate students in his native area about him.
Joyce Hackett Smith-Moore, of Auburn, hopes to launch an essay contest involving Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES high schools later this school year. The contest will ask seniors at each of the 10 schools in the area to write essays about Fillmore based on their reading of former Moravia history teacher Robert Scarry's 2009 biography of the president.
Copies of the book will be provided to the schools' libraries before the contest, Smith-Moore told The Citizen.
She is organizing the contest with a committee that includes officials from the town of Summerhill, where Fillmore was born in a log cabin in 1800. A quilt raffle will be held to raise money for a $500 scholarship for the overall winner of the contest, as judged by the committee. The winner from each school in the contest will receive a watch, Smith-Moore said.
The contest will address what she believes is the reason for the contemporary backlash against Fillmore that led the University at Buffalo to remove his name from its academic center in August.
"People don't really know that much about Fillmore," she said. "It's just unfortunate that they don't have his full story."
Three historic figures whose legacies included the espousal of slavery or promotion of racist policies will have their names stripped off buildings, facilities and roads at the University at Buffalo.
What most do know about the president, and what ultimately led the university to remove his name from its building, is his signing of the Compromise of 1850 that included the Fugitive Slave Act compelling U.S. citizens to help recapture runaway slaves. Fillmore also ran for president in 1856 as the candidate of the nativist Know Nothing Party.
Commemorating the name of a figure so intertwined with racist policy and values can "send a chilling message," said Robert Silverman, a University at Buffalo professor who called for the institution to stop honoring Fillmore. The Buffalo politician was the university's first chancellor, from the time he helped found it in 1846 to his death in 1874.
But Smith-Moore believes there's more to Fillmore's story worth knowing. She's spent years researching it, many of them at the Cayuga-Owasco Lakes Historical Society in Moravia where his belongings are displayed and she once served as president. It was also there that she learned of her distant relation to Fillmore while doing genealogy research, she said.
For instance, Fillmore was actually opposed to the Fugitive Slave Act, Smith-Moore said. He was born in an area that became part of the Underground Railroad, she noted, and also hosted speeches by abolitionists like Frederick Douglass. But as president, he believed it was his constitutional duty to carry out the will of Congress by signing the act.
"God knows I detest slavery, but it is an existing evil, for which we are not responsible, and we must endure it and give it such protection as is guaranteed by the constitution, till we get rid of it without destroying the last hope of free government in the world," he wrote in a letter to his secretary of state, Daniel Webster.
Smith-Moore also believes it's worth celebrating Fillmore for his role in sending Commodore Matthew Perry to Japan to open the country to trade with America. The president was an early proponent of the transcontinental railroad as well, urging Congress to authorize it. And along with Webster, Fillmore increased the country's influence in Hawaii.
Those are some of the reasons why the president has "a good reputation" in Moravia and Summerhill, Smith-Moore said. The area celebrates him at not only the local historical society, but a marker and pavilion at his birth site. His name also lives on in Fillmore Glen State Park, the village's Fillmore Days and Millard Fillmore Elementary School.
Smith-Moore said she's unaware of any efforts to remove Fillmore's name in Moravia. The village's mayor, Gary Mulvaney, said the same, and that he would like to see the name remain where it is.
Multiple members of the Moravia Central School District and school board did not respond to requests for comment.
Regardless, Smith-Moore doesn't want to wait for the efforts that began in Buffalo to reach Moravia.
With the upcoming essay contest, she hopes to help the next generation understand the historical context that she believes has been overlooked when it comes to Fillmore.
"He grew up at a time when it was really bad," she said. "That's why it's important to get those books in the school libraries."
