Fillmore descendant in Auburn feels backlash due to lack of education

Buffalo university strips Cayuga County native Fillmore's name from building Three historic figures whose legacies included the espousal of slavery or promotion of racist policies will have their names stripped off buildings, facilities and roads at the University at Buffalo.

What most do know about the president, and what ultimately led the university to remove his name from its building, is his signing of the Compromise of 1850 that included the Fugitive Slave Act compelling U.S. citizens to help recapture runaway slaves. Fillmore also ran for president in 1856 as the candidate of the nativist Know Nothing Party.

Commemorating the name of a figure so intertwined with racist policy and values can "send a chilling message," said Robert Silverman, a University at Buffalo professor who called for the institution to stop honoring Fillmore. The Buffalo politician was the university's first chancellor, from the time he helped found it in 1846 to his death in 1874.

But Smith-Moore believes there's more to Fillmore's story worth knowing. She's spent years researching it, many of them at the Cayuga-Owasco Lakes Historical Society in Moravia where his belongings are displayed and she once served as president. It was also there that she learned of her distant relation to Fillmore while doing genealogy research, she said.